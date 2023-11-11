Devastating Ukrainian artillery attack takes out Russian supply convoy in Kherson Oblast - video

The occupiers suffered serious losses not only in equipment, but also in manpower

Some 25 Russian invaders were killed, another 30 injured, and eight vehicles destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a Russian convoy of 11 supply trucks near occupied Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast’s Skadovsk district, Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 10.

They included a video of the blaze.

Screenshot from the video from t.me/operativnoZSU

The strikes were aimed primarily at the trucks at the head and tail of the convoy, blocking the rest of the transport, making it an easy target for Ukrainian artillery.

Screenshot from the video from t.me/operativnoZSU

The heavy losses both in equipment and personnel, caused a real hysteria among supporters of the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.

The trucks were carrying military personnel, ammunition, spare parts for repairs, and various military equipment.

Those who managed to escape, abandoning the rest of their comrades, presumably survived. At least for now.

The exact time when the video was taken is not specified.

