DeVeaux residents seek student housing relief

Feb. 29—Residents of the city's DeVeaux neighborhood pleaded with members of the Niagara Falls Planning Board Wednesday night to recommend a series of proposed amendments to the Falls zoning code that would further restrict "group living arrangements" in residentially zoned neighborhoods in the city.

The amendments are intended to address what the City Council has described as "years of conflict over the widespread use of single-family residences (primarily in the DeVeaux neighborhood) as housing for students attending Niagara University."

Patrick Brown, a DeVeaux resident, told the planning board members that he holds "my breath every time a house goes up for sale for fear it will become a college house." He said real estate investors make "a fast buck" by buying homes at "above market" prices and then renting them out to groups of students.

"(The zoning code amendments) are a positive step to creating more affordable housing," Brown said. "Neighborhoods are more stable when there is less transient housing."

Bill Kennedy, a Wyoming Avenue resident, said his neighborhood is full of student housing.

"I have college kids all around me. You have no idea what it's like," Kennedy said.

He described having "hundreds of kids carrying 30 packs (of beer) down the street" on nights when there are parties at the student residences. Jim Bird, who lives on DeVeaux Avenue characterized his neighborhood as a war zone.

"I live in the crossfire," Bird said. "I have (Niagara University student) houses all around me. There are so many issues that come from it. It does affect our quality of life."

Chris Sheffield, vice president for student affairs at NU, said the college has been working with residents to find solutions to the issues surrounding student housing. He said in recent years, the "density of students (living) in DeVeaux has increased, creating more issues with the families living in the neighborhood.

Sheffield said NU supports the zoning code changes. He said of the roughly 3,000 students enrolled at the university, 50% live in on-campus housing and 50% in off-campus housing.

The proposed zoning code changes would more strictly define the terms "family," "group living" and "Duplex/Semi Detached." A city council resolution that referred the zoning amendments to both the city and Niagara County Planning boards for recommendations asserted that the rise of student housing and "group living" in the DeVeaux area was "inconsistent with the residential character of the neighborhood."

City officials have acknowledged that "quality of life issues", caused by student housing, have plagued neighborhood homeowners and have led to "pressure on the city's residential home market (as) students are now occupying homes that would otherwise be available for rent or sale to families."

Mayor Robert Restaino's administration is known to be working with Niagara University officials on a plan to encourage targeted student housing development in the North End/Main Street corridor of the city. At least one prominent Buffalo-based developer is in the early stages of planning to convert the former Jenss' department store building into student housing.

City lawyers have told council members that the Falls' existing zoning code does not "adequately limit the types of housing and living arrangements that are compatible with the city's goals of preserving existing and/or promoting the creation of new single-family neighborhoods."

The ordinance amendment would prohibit student housing in R1 and R2 zoned residential districts. Group homes, rectories, and specially permitted bed and breakfast uses would still be allowed in R1 and R2 neighborhoods.

The Niagara County Planning Board held a public hearing Monday on the zoning code amendments. The board voted to recommend approval of the changes to the city council.

The Falls Planning Board is expected to vote on a recommendation at its next meeting on March 13.