Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Develop Global Limited's (ASX:DVP) future prospects. Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$90m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$94m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Develop Global will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Develop Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$6.5m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 119% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Develop Global's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Develop Global currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

