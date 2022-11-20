Develop North (LON:DVNO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.01

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.01 per share on the 29th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 4.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Develop North Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Develop North has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Despite this history however, Develop North's latest earnings report actually shows that the company didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends, paying out more than it earned. This value is at an alarming sign that could mean that Develop North's dividend at its current rate may no longer be sustainable for longer.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 160%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Develop North's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 5 years was £0.06 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Over the past five years, it looks as though Develop North's EPS has declined at around 10% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Develop North's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Develop North has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Develop North not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

