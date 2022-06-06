Develop North (LON:DVNO) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.01

The board of Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.01 per share on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Develop North Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 3.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 101%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Develop North's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from UK£0.06 in 2017 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Develop North's EPS has declined at around 3.7% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Develop North's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Develop North make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Develop North has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

