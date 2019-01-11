Developed Asia-Pacific and Short-Term High Yield Bond: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were mostly in the green. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY shedding about 0.4%, DIA gaining about 0.5% and QQQ move higher by 0.3% on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are also worth watching as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most of the last trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SJNK: Volume 3.38 times average

This short-term high-yield bond ETF was under the microscope yesterday as about 10.86 million shares changed hands. This compares with average trading volume of around 3.21 million shares and came as SJNK gained about 0.6% in the session.

The movement can largely be credited to the dovish Fed minutes wherein the central bank assured to adopt a patient approach in raising rates further. This has kept a check on the rise in short-term bond yields and favored the fund. The fund has gained about 0.8% in the past month.

VPL: Volume 3.57 times average

This developed Asia-Pacific ETF was in the spotlight yesterday as 1.75 million shares moved hands compared with an average of roughly 489,220 shares a day. The fund gained about 0.5% in the last trading session and has been up about 0.5% in the past month.

The big move was probably the result of the news of the possibility of resolution of U.S.-China trade conflicts. Also, upbeat investing sentiments globally were in favor of the fund.

