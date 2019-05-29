When I Developed the Disease My Father Was Researching

During my freshman year in college, I never concerned myself with the daily work life of my father, Richard Mazzarella, Ph.D. He always kept that part of his life isolated from family life, and to be honest, I was more concerned with making new friends and tackling my Chinese courses. I knew he worked as a computational biologist at a large pharmaceutical company, but could not name a single disease he was studying. I thought my life would never intersect with the diseases he was researching, but by some quirk of fate, I would soon be proven wrong.

While my introduction to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) came during a bathroom session hunched over in pain, my father’s connection to these autoimmune diseases came much earlier. As the resident geneticist at his company, he was tasked with repositioning known drugs for use in managing chronic conditions such as IBD and rheumatoid arthritis. A recent example of this is the oral medication, Xeljanz. Xeljanz was originally developed and marketed for rheumatoid arthritis, but later repositioned to also treat ulcerative colitis.

Back in 2008, few pharmaceutical companies paid attention to IBD and other autoimmune diseases, preferring to focus on medications such as Viagra that would generate a substantial amount of revenue. However, the pharmaceutical company my father worked for saw a niche and profitable market for reprofiling certain drugs for autoimmune diseases. My father was soon brought onto the team tasked with researching two of these diseases: Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis.

A year into his research, I began experiencing symptoms commonly associated with IBD: bloody and mucus-filled stool, constant fatigue, nonexistent appetite, abdominal pain and weight loss. Although no doctor I saw knew what was happening to me, my father’s research told him I most likely had either Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis. Confirming his suspicions, my gastroenterologist later diagnosed me with left-sided ulcerative colitis.

It took many years and validation that my disease was in a deep remission for my father to share with me the conflicted feelings he had of being both a scientist who researched the disease and a father who wanted to support his daughter through a tough diagnosis. He had a sense of deep guilt for winning an award for his work on IBD and a profound sense of sadness for me; he knew what IBD patients went through and understood the long struggle that was ahead of me.

It has been 10 years since my initial diagnosis and my father has been by my side playing the dual role of a scientist and a dad each step of the way. To commemorate how far we have come, I thought I would interview him to revisit how he felt and what he studied during those challenging days a decade ago, as well as get his perspective on the future of science and medicine in treating IBD.



KM: When were you first introduced to IBD? Did you know anything about it before this time?

RM: My primary job at the time was as a Computational Biologist in indication discovery. In short, I dealt with identifying and repositioning compounds. In drug discovery, we have all these compounds (or inhibitors) that sometimes fail for their primary indication. In some cases, these compounds were shown to be safe, but ultimately failed for what they were originally developed. I was tasked with finding new indications and hypotheses for these compounds. After searching through scientific literature and finding genetic evidence to prove my hypothesis, I discovered this compound might be able to be used to treat IBD. Prior to this discovery, I did not really know anything about the disease.



KM: How did the scientific community view these diseases at the time?

RM: When you were diagnosed with IBD in 2008, these diseases were known within the scientific community. However, the treatment options available at the time were limited. Many of the treatments used for IBD had been on the market for several years with few new treatment options in development. One of the treatment options at the time, mesalamine, had a long history of use in the treatment of IBD, but the delayed release Lialda tablet form of the medication had only been approved by the FDA a year before your diagnosis.