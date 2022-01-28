Developer admits forgery at Keystone Watch Case project in Riverside

MOUNT HOLLY – A New York developer has admitted guilt in connection with a scheme to obtain electric permits for a project in Riverside.

Raphael Weiss, 61, of Brooklyn planned to use the permits while converting the seven-story Keystone Watch Case Co. building into 64 luxury apartments, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

He allegedly used a potential subcontractor's credentials to obtain the permits from Riverside's construction office, then hired "unlicensed, unqualified" workers to reduce the project's costs, the prosecutor's office alleged in a statement.

It noted electrical work performed after the fraudulent permits were issued had failed to pass an inspection.

An attorney for Weiss and Riverside officials “have agreed to work together for Weiss to surrender the property to another developer, and to ensure all liens have been satisfied,” the prosecutor’s office added.

The Keystone Watch Case Co. building in Riverside

“We are pleased that the defendant has accepted responsibility for his crimes and more importantly, that Riverside soon will be able to move forward with this project with a responsible developer,” said Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The Keystone Watch Case Co. employed more than 1,000 workers in 1918, making it the largest such firm in the world, the prosecutor's office noted.

It said the company closed in 1956 and the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

A company operated by Weiss purchased the Riverside site in 2016.

An investigation began in 2020 after a potential contractor noted electrical work had started at the North Pavilion Avenue property, even though he had not applied for any permits.

“After being denied access to the construction site by Weiss, the electrician went to the township construction office and was told that 36 permits had already been issued in his name and in the name of his business for work to be done at the property,” the prosecutor's statement said.

The electrician’s signature was found to be forged on the permits, which were applied for by Weiss. A counterfeit version of the contractor’s state-issued embossing seal had been used to make an imprint, the statement added.

Weiss pleaded guilty Wednesday to computer-related activity and forgery in exchange for a suspended five-year term.

Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines scheduled sentencing for March 23.

