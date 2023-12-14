Developer behind luxury hotel uptown buys land in South End
Indiana-based White Lodging seems to be planning its next hotel project in South End Charlotte.
The Midwestern hospitality developer purchased 0.63 acres along South Tryon Street for $8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
ALSO READ: Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor to add a restaurant in South End
White Lodging, alongside Crescent Communities, developed the JW Marriott in uptown.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor to add a restaurant in South End