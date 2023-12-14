Developer behind luxury hotel uptown buys land in South End

Indiana-based White Lodging seems to be planning its next hotel project in South End Charlotte.

The Midwestern hospitality developer purchased 0.63 acres along South Tryon Street for $8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

White Lodging, alongside Crescent Communities, developed the JW Marriott in uptown.

