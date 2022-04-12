Developer Bob Morgan, accused of massive bank fraud, scheduled for guilty plea Tuesday

Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·2 min read
Bob Morgan heads into federal court April 4, 2022 with his attorneys. Also appearing this morning are his business associates, Frank Giacobbe, Michael Tremiti and son, Todd Morgan.
Embattled developer Robert "Bob" Morgan is expected to plead guilty to fraud-related crimes Tuesday morning, possibly bringing to an end a mortgage fraud investigation that prosecutors had once portrayed as one of the nation's largest.

The investigation of what was alleged to have been a $500 million fraud portended lengthy jail sentences for the alleged conspirators, including Morgan, who was paralyzed after he was shot in 1991 during the robbery of his family's seafood business.

But, from its early days the investigation was fraught with missteps by federal investigators and prosecutors, whose instances of mishandling of evidence were so numerous and egregious that even U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford questioned in recent weeks whether the lapses were willful.

An evidentiary hearing was originally scheduled for early April at which authorities would have to explain the background of the evidentiary issues. Those issues included the belated discovery and examination of laptops seized during searches and the failure to reveal to defense lawyers the contents of a cellphone conversation that Morgan lawyers maintained was proof of his innocence.

At that hearing, prosecutors faced the likelihood of the airing of internal discussions about the criminal case and the slipshod maintenance of evidence.

Last week, three co-defendants of Morgan, including his son, Todd, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor bank larceny in plea agreements that included probation and no jail time. Robert Morgan was the sole remaining defendant charged in the allegations of bank and mortgage fraud.

Earlier sentences may be revisited

Three other men who worked with Morgan's development business earlier pleaded guilty to crimes and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Prosecutors may now need to revisit their pleas and proposed sentences, given the resolution.

Prosecutors alleged that Morgan and business colleagues received upward of $500 million in bank loans through fraudulent loan applications. Until the criminal investigation, Morgan was one of the Rochester region's most prominent developers, known for attempts to bolster downtown, and also had a large network of apartment complexes in western New York and across the Northeast.

Wolford once dismissed the criminal case against Morgan and his co-defendants, but ruled that the prosecutors' questionable handling of evidence was not purposeful. Wolford often questioned whether the U.S. Attorney's Office had committed enough staff to the case, given the massive volume of digital evidence.

That dismissal allowed prosecutors to seek another indictment, and they did. But new allegations of intentional withholding of evidence arose with the new indictment, setting the stage for the planned hearing.

Morgan was also targeted by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged he was on the cusp of a Ponzi scheme as he tried to repay developers who provided money for his projects. Morgan has since repaid almost $66 million to the investors, the total amount owed.

There has been no record that the investors had complained to the SEC.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

