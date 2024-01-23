This developer could build thousands of Pinal County homes — without using groundwater

Home construction hasn’t stopped in Pinal County, even if it is steadily depleting its stash of subdivisions with enough water to build.

In fact, the number of housing units in the county grew by an estimated 3.5% from 2021 to 2022, the fastest rate in Arizona and one of the fastest in the nation.

But industry advocates warn that strong demand could turn to economic calamity when developers burn through this already approved housing supply.

And some say it would be nearly impossible for homebuilders to add new projects to the pipeline, because the state now requires that they secure a renewable supply before getting the OK to build.

But what if finding those supplies isn’t nearly as impossible as some might think?

D.R. Horton deal is missing key details

Homebuilder D.R. Horton recently finalized the largest private water deal with Gila River Water Storage (more commonly known as GRWS, pronounced “grows”).

GRWS is a partnership between the Gila River Indian Community and Salt River Project to help build homes and industrial projects with renewable water, in the form of credits the tribe has accrued from storing Colorado River water underground.

The water is still considered Colorado River water when it is pumped back out, and the state has long allowed builders to use these long-term storage credits as proof of a renewable water supply.

That’s what makes them so potentially attractive to builders, even if few have used them to date.

Maybe enough water for 4,000 homes?

Most key details of the deal — like where the water could be used and how much the company paid for it — are locked behind a non-disclosure agreement.

D.R. Horton did not respond to requests for comment.

But there are a few things we can infer from what we do know.

D.R. Horton — via Vidler, the water acquisition company it bought in 2022 — has the option of acquiring up to 205,000 acre-feet of long-term storage credits from GRWS over 10 years.

Because state law requires developers to prove they have enough water for 100 years, that would equate to about 2,000 acre-feet of water a year.

Which could be enough water to build roughly 4,000 homes, give or take, somewhere in Pinal County.

That could change things in Pinal County

That’s significant, but it still won’t solve our housing imbalance.

Reports suggest that Arizona could be 100,000 to 250,000 homes short, depending on how you count it.

But 4,000 homes certainly would boost the outlook for development in Pinal County, and possibly other parts of metro Phoenix.

Stop growth to save water? That's the wrong question

GRWS still has about 800,000 acre-feet of long-term storage credits up for grabs after the D.R. Horton deal.

About 370,000 of those are in the Pinal groundwater Active Management Area; the rest are stored in the Phoenix AMA.

If other developers follow in D.R. Horton’s footsteps, thousands more homes could materialize with a renewable water source, not finite groundwater, to sustain them.

Which is the kind of growth we want, right?

No silver bullet, but it's smart growth

Granted, these GRWS credits might have limited impact on Buckeye and other areas in Phoenix’s West Valley that also must now find renewable water to build, because the tribe doesn’t have water stored nearby.

Other factors could limit how much water the Gila River Indian Community pours into GRWS for the future, including efforts to leave more of its water in Lake Mead and the community’s desire to use more of its water on its own land.

Long-term storage credits are not a silver-bullet solution to remove the governor’s “pause” on homes that pump groundwater and pay to replenish it later.

But the D.R. Horton deal suggests they are a viable option to sustainably build more of the housing we need, without relaxing the existing water-supply standards that some have feared.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @joannaallhands.

If you love this content (or love to hate it – hey, I won't judge), why not subscribe to get more?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DR Horton could bring more homes to Pinal County, without groundwater