Developer Debt, Stocks Drop on Sunac Woes: Evergrande Update

Shen Hong
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers’ junk dollar debt and shares fell after Sunac China Holdings Ltd. failed to meet its final deadline for a US-currency bond coupon payment and warned it doesn’t expect to make good on other notes.

The country’s high-yield dollar bonds, which are dominated by real estate firms, dropped 1 cent on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge tracking developers’ stocks fell as much as 2.5%, set for a third day of declines.

High-yield dollar notes from Chinese issuers had dropped for a record eight straight months through April. Issuance has tumbled as global money managers balk at extending credit, with lockdowns weighing on the economy. Refinancing concerns are flaring as defaults mount and inflation drives rates up globally.

Key Developments:

  • Country Garden’s Dollar Bonds, Shares Extend This Week’s Slide

  • Major China Developer Sunac Misses Payment as Crisis Spreads (1)

  • Baoneng Unit Says In Talks with Bondholders on Coupon Extension

  • Powerlong Comm. Mgmt to Buy Tower From Parent for 867.7m Yuan

  • Yields Top 22% as Covid-Zero Policy Stings China Dollar Bonds

Country Garden’s Dollar Bonds, Shares Extend This Week’s Slide (12:10 p.m. HK)

Country Garden Holdings Co.’s dollar bonds were among the weakest for Chinese developers Thursday morning, continuing recent declines following the disclosure of since-lifted restrictions imposed by a southern city.

The firm’s 8% note due 2024 dropped 3.5 cents on the dollar to 71.7 cents as of 11:46 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Its 6.25% dollar bond due 2024 fell 3.2 cents to 69.8 cents.

Shares dropped as much as 8.3% in Hong Kong to an eight-week low.

Major China Developer Sunac Misses Payment as Crisis Spreads (9:50 a.m. HK)

China’s fourth-largest developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that its ability to access new financing has remained difficult, and has been compounded by a recent Covid-19 outbreak in the country that deepened an industry sales slump. Sunac appointed legal and financial advisers to help assess the firm’s capital structure and liquidity, according to the filing.

Sunac is the biggest developer to miss a public bond payment this year. That’s fueling concerns about a new wave of debt failures among real estate companies that until just several months ago were considered safer borrowers. Some of Sunac’s dollar bonds were indicated above 80 cents on the dollar as recently as February. They’re now below 30 cents.

Dexin China Sells Stake in Hangzhou Project For Nearly 454m Yuan (9:13 a.m. HK)

Dexin China Holdings Co.’s unit agreed to sell 54.54% of equity interests in a Hangzhou project for 453.7 million yuan ($67.4 million), according to an exchange filing late Wednesday. The company said it is expected to record an unaudited loss before tax of approximately 14 million yuan.

It also said it expects the sale to improve the group’s overall asset turnover rate, with the transaction in line with its strategies.

Baoneng Unit Says In Talks with Bondholders on Coupon Extension (8:40 a.m. HK)

Shenzhen Jushenghua Co., a unit of Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group Co., had discussion with bondholders on coupon payment extension of a 928 million yuan 7.5% bond because of tight liquidity, according to a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange Wednesday.

The coupon payment was orignally due on May 11.

Powerlong Comm. Mgmt to Buy Tower From Parent for 867.7m Yuan (7:40 a.m. HK)

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy a 24-story office building in Shanghai from controlling shareholder Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. for 867.7 million yuan, it said in an exchange filing late Wednesday.

Yields Top 22% as Covid-Zero Policy Stings China Dollar Bonds (7:30 a.m. HK)

The focus remains on China’s offshore junk note market, dominated by property developers, after stress levels remained at their most elevated level in April, Bloomberg’s credit tracker shows. Yields have been rising again in recent weeks, exceeding 22%. On top of that, strengthening of the dollar has further increased the effective costs for borrowers to service foreign debt and kept issuance of high-yield dollar notes at a six-year low.

Investors are weighing the implications of a slowing economy as patience wanes for further details on prospective supportive measures. Rather than reiterating promises to shore up growth and financial markets, a recent Politburo meeting led by President Xi Jinping emphasized the nation would “exhaust all means” to eliminate Covid-19.

