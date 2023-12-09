Developer in default on Cumberland Gateway

Dec. 9—CUMBERLAND — The developer of the unfinished Cumberland Gateway commercial center on Park Street is in default of city timelines and could soon be off the project, according to city officials.

Edward Scott, a principal with Kline, Scott, Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick, was selected as developer for the land located in the city's Rolling Mill neighborhood. An agreement was signed in 2017 between the parties to develop the site and hopes were high that the 3.5-acre tract along busy Interstate 68 would become a new destination for visitors to eat and shop.

However, to date, an unfinished five-unit building sits empty at the site with no leases signed.

"Obviously as of right now the project has stalled," Jeff Silka, Cumberland's city administrator, said. "A letter of default was issued (to Scott) by both the city and the CEDC (Cumberland Economic Development Corp.). The project has not achieved any of the benchmarks or improvements it was meant to receive."

"If we decide we need to separate between the city and Mr. Scott we will have to negotiate a separation agreement," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.

The project got underway in 2015 when the city began acquiring properties at the site. A total of 69 houses and a church in the area along Park Street and Maryland Avenue and Emily and Williams streets needed to be acquired and cleared for a new commercial plaza complete with a hotel, shops, two restaurants and a convenience store.

Several homeowners at the site refused to sell and about 17 homes remained when Scott took over the project in 2017. Since then, Scott has acquired nine additional properties.

A groundbreaking was held in December 2019 announcing the official start of construction. Since eight homes still remain at the site, the scope of the project was scaled back. Scott subsequently embarked on construction of a five-unit commercial strip along Park Street.

Possible tenants mentioned by officials included Verizon, T-Mobile, Popeyes, a Chinese restaurant, sub shop and liquor store. However, now in its fifth year, the facility is incomplete with no tenants.

"Initially, COVID hit just at the time when (Scott) was getting going," City Council member Laurie Marchini said. "Then we had supply chain issues, but those things should all be rectified at this point. I'm as disappointed as anyone that this isn't moving forward. It is not what any of us wanted."

"All these years later, it's a huge, huge disappointment," Rock Cioni, another City Council member, said.

The agreement between the parties said Scott could purchase the project for $600,000. If Scott met pre-agreed benchmarks along the way the price would be incrementally reduced to zero. However, he has not met the benchmarks and has not received any reductions in price.

"If everything was met, it would be a zero dollar transfer," Silka said.

"If he got things done in a certain amount of time he could get the property for free," Councilman Eugene Frazier said.

City officials expressed frustration with the pace of the project. Although Scott has successfully completed multiple development projects in Western Maryland, Cumberland Gateway has floundered.

Morriss said he, Silka and city attorney Michael Cohen met with Scott on Nov. 15.

"He does have a successful resume with projects in Allegany and Washington counties," Silka said. "He wasn't someone who was just chosen. Right now, we are in negotiations of how to cure the default."

Morriss said the building has utility services run to it and the parking lot and sidewalks have been completed, but the facility is still not ready to lease.

Time is running short to salvage the arrangement, Morriss said. He said his team plans to meet with Scott again this month.

"We will see what he has been able to accomplish in the last 30 days and we will figure what we are going to do moving forward," Morriss said.

"I'd like (the developer) to be Ed (Scott), but the city and the CEDC has to do what is best for them as well," Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC, said. "We are at the point where we really need to see some lease agreements in place."

Silka said the path forward will not be simple if Scott is no longer the developer.

"I don't believe there is a single option right now," Silka said. "I think we would have to take a look at how best to market the site. Would it be best to parcel it to individuals or to find one developer? That decision hasn't been made by the mayor and council.

"Because the city owns parcels as well as the CEDC, we would have to come up with a joint strategy of what would be best to develop that location. Right now we don't have a strategy," added Silka.

Multiple efforts to reach Scott for comment were unsuccessful.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.