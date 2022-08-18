Developer Kalan Haywood should get another year to begin making payments on a $3.79 million city loan under Redevelopment Authority plan.

The proposed Ikon Hotel, at West Fond du Lac and West North avenues, would get much of its revenue from hosting events involving the African-American community.

Developer Kalan Haywood Sr. should get another year to begin making payments on a $3.79 million city loan, according to the Milwaukee Redevelopment Authority board.

That board vote on Thursday was the first in a series of city approvals needed to allow Haywood's investment group to begin making payments in September 2023 — one year later than currently required.

The Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee will likely consider the proposal at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Haywood's investment group, HG Sears LLC, used the cash to pursue the planned conversion of a historic former Sears store, 2100 W. North Ave., into the 80-room Ikon Hotel and conference center.

The loan, to be paid off over 15 years, received approval from the Common Council and then-Mayor Tom Barrett in 2019.

The loan proceeds helped pay for buying the property, as well as interior demolition, asbestos removal, architectural fees, utilities, insurance and property taxes.

But other renovations were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the hotel industry.

So, the city officials last year extended the due date to begin loan payments from September 2021 to September 2022.

However, Haywood since then hasn't secured additional financing, such as a private loan and cash from investors, to move the project forward.

This latest proposed extension is designed to give Haywood an additional year to solidify financing, according to the Department of City Development.

"This is an incredibly vital intersection," Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump told board members, calling it a gateway to Milwaukee's north side.

"It's imperative that we redevelop this space," Crump said.

The council and Barrett also approved a second $5 million loan for the Ikon project, with council members saying the potential benefits outweigh the risk. Haywood cannot use that loan until the project's other financing sources have been tapped.

Additional financing sources were to include an expected $13.5 million from private investors drawn by the development's location in an Opportunity Zone — providing big federal tax breaks.

Other financing would include $7 million in federal and state historic preservation tax credits, $3 million in Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, a $2 million private loan and Haywood's $1.83 million deferred developer's fee.

Haywood told board members he's made progress on the project, including discussions with a hotel operator, and restaurant operators.

"Projects like this bring hope if they're done right," he said.

Haywood was the subject of a sexual assault investigation that ended in January after prosecutors decided not to charge him — saying they did not believe they had enough evidence to prove the case to a jury.

