Developer Nile Niami floats last-ditch plan to retain control of The One mega-mansion

The mega-mansion known as The One occupies a Bel-Air hillside. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The developer of mega-mansion known as The One is mounting a last-ditch plan to retain ownership of the Bel-Air home that was won at auction this month for $141 million by the founder of Fashion Nova, the L.A.-area fast-fashion company.

Nile Niami's Skyline Development announced today he is looking for new investors to raise $250 million for a bid prior to a Friday hearing during which a bankruptcy court judge will consider whether to approve the bid by Fashion Nova's Richard Saghian.

The developer, who considers the 105,000-square-foot marble-and-glass home his magnum opus, is asking prospective investors to provide proof of funds and a minimum $100,000 investment by 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is promising the investors a share of the net profit of any profit-making venture held at the home, including events or short-term rentals, according to a news release Tuesday.

Niami first envisioned selling the home for $500 million several years ago but received no takers. The auction was considered a disappointment since The One sold at less than half its $295-million list price. It also was well under the California record set by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who purchased a Malibu estate for $177 million in October.

The auction that ended March 3 drew only five bidders even though the auction site drew views from 170 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy — and generated some 2,800 prospects in the days leading up to it. Some have suggested Russia's invasion of Ukraine scared off foreign bidders who had toured the home.

Niami has been seeking to retain control of The One ever since his limited liability company in 2020 defaulted on $106 million in construction loans from L.A. billionaire lender Don Hankey.

The developer's latest effort appears to have similarities to a plan he launched about a year ago in which he proposed turning The One into an event space for big-money boxing matches, concerts and other events. Hankey turned down the idea and foreclosed on the property, prompting an October bankruptcy filing that culminated in last week's auction.

In December, Niami made another public proposal to keep the house, this time calling for a partner to create a cryptocurrency called The One Coin that would be backed by the house and pay off its debts. However, that plan wasn't successful either.

Richard Saghian said he put in the highest bid on the Bel-Air property known as "The One." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The latest effort comes a few days after a bankruptcy court judge turned down a request by Saghian to immediately block any further bids on the house given that he was the winning bidder. Saghian's attorneys made the request after Crestlloyd filed papers saying that if it received any further bids post-auction it would provide them to the court for consideration.

The One's claimed debts total more than $250 million, meaning that most creditors will suffer complete losses if Saghian's bid is approved by the court. Niami himself has a claim for $44.4 million that is said to stem from loans he has made to the project.

Saghian's request to consider and approve only his bid will now be considered at the Friday hearing. A spokesperson said Saghian, also Fashion Nova's chief executive, had no comment on Niami's latest plan to retain control of The One.

Shawn Bayliss, executive director of the Bel-Air Assn., which has already vowed to look into alleged construction defects and zoning violations at the home, said the homeowner's group would oppose Niami's plan to turn The One into an events space.

"Under no circumstances will the Bel-Air Assn. allow the home to be used for such commercial purposes in a single family neighborhood," he said.

Niami is offering a personal walkthrough of the 944 Airole Way home at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday to all qualified investors. He is promising more details on his plan later today.

Saghian is under legal obligation to close purchase of The One by March 21. Fashion Nova, which sells clothing lines by Cardi B and other rap stars, has grown rapidly over the past decade with its annual sales topping $1 billion, according to a source close to the company.

The ultra-modern marble-and-glass home was designed by Orange County architect Paul McClean, who also designed a home Saghian owns in the Hollywood Hills. But The One is far larger, with 21 bedrooms and 42 full bathrooms.

It includes a 4,000-square-foot guest house, a sky deck with cabanas, multiple pools, a private theater, a bowling alley, a billiard room, a salon and spa, and a nightclub — as well as 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, city skyline and San Gabriel Mountains.

Inside the Paul McClean-designed home is a sculpture called "Unity" on a rotating pedestal. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.