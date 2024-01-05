Developer plans 10 upscale townhomes for downtown Spartanburg. What steps come next?

Construction will begin later this year on a 10-unit townhome project at the corner of Oakland Avenue and E. St. John Street in Spartanburg.

Developer Roy Smalls, Jr. of Wexford Circle Investments says construction could start as soon as this May.

The project received preliminary approval from the city’s Design Review Board Tuesday evening. The board approved the form, massing and placement designs, conditional upon a final design with front entries for all units and a completed streetscaping plan.

A 10 unit townhouse development is planned for the intersection of Oakland Avenue and E. St. John Street near QT. This is a view of the lot on Jan. 3, 2024.

The site, currently a parking lot located next to Hub City Insurance Group (396 E. St. John St.), will be developed into 10 connected townhomes divided across four buildings. Three buildings will be duplex-style townhomes while the fourth building will have four units.

Site plan for the Oakland Avenue townhomes.

Smalls said the townhomes will have a modern, upscale look that he's seen used in other cities.

"It's going to bring in buyers that are wanting some nicer finishes, high-end finishes, in a great location convenient to all the colleges and universities," Smalls said. "[It's] within a mile distance of Converse University and Wofford College, within a mile and a half of VCOM (Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine ) and another two or three miles of (University of South Carolina) USC Upstate, so I just think this is a great area for development."

Floor plan of the ground and first floors of a two-townhome unit.

Floor plans show the 2,400-square-foot townhouses will be three stories with a rooftop patio. Features shown include a garage, three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, an additional half-bath, combined living and dining room, and a kitchen with a pantry. The townhomes will be semi-customs so buyers will be able to make some alterations.

Floor plan of the second floor and rooftop of a two-townhome unit.

Smalls plans for the sale prices to be under $600,000, possibly in the mid-upper $500,000 range with customizations.

Construction on the site is planned to begin between May and July, with pre-sales on the units beginning shortly after.

"As we get final approval here in the next month, we will have something where people can go on and keep track of the process," Smalls said.

