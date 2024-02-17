Developer plans major Charlotte-area indoor-outdoor pickleball complex. What we know.

A Mooresville developer plans to build a major pickleball-centered entertainment complex along Interstate 77 in Cornelius at Lake Norman that would include indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant, bar and lounge and space for community events.

The Serve Pickleball and Kitchen would include 10 indoor and six outdoor courts, according to developer Spectrum Building Co.’s plans released by the town on Friday.

Topgolf simulators also are planned, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

The developer intends to detail its plans at the Cornelius Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave.

Commissioners also will receive public comments about the project during the meeting.

The 51,000-square-foot complex would be located on 6.3 vacant acres at 20220 Chartown Drive. The road runs parallel to the interstate south of I-77 Cornelius Exit 28.

Cornelius-based DB Automotive Real Estate Holdings LLC owns the property, according to Town of Cornelius documents.

Local auto executive Jack Salzman is the sole managing member of the limited liability corporation, according to documents on file at the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

Salzman and his wife, Robin, proposed the complex, WSOC reported.

The project “is something that has been very ... intentionally focused on creating a wonderful opportunity for pickleball folks to be able to have something that you can’t find really anywhere else in North Carolina,” Larry Shaheen, the lawyer for the project, told the station.