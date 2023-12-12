Developer proposes 5-story mixed-use building in capitol district

PROVIDENCE — A developer has proposed to tear down a 100-plus-year-old triple-decker sandwiched between the Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Moran Shipping building, across from the entrance to the Providence Place parking garage, and put a five-story, 20-unit mixed-use building in its place.

The proposal for 9-11 Hayes St. is set to be heard again on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in front of the Capital Center Commission, which has jurisdiction over a 79-acre area in downtown Providence.

The developers/property owners, Eric and Carly Shabshelowitz, are asking to be allowed to go taller than the maximum 45-feet allowed in the zone, up to 62 feet, but down from their originally proposed 78 feet.

Twenty residential units would go on floors two through five while the first floor would be commercial, according to the current plans.

Eric and Carly Shabshelowitz have proposed turning 9-11 Hayes St. in Providence, a triple-decker, into a five-story mixed-use building with 20 residential units. Those plans were slimmed down after opposition from city officials.

Structure shrinks after pre-application review

Plans for the mixed-use development got smaller, by one floor and eight units, after a pre-application design review meeting in May. Original plans called for a six-story, 75-foot-tall, 28-unit building, which was slimmed down in response to complaints from the commission members.

According to minutes from the May meeting, chairman Deming Sherman, a Providence attorney, led the objections against the building's original proposed height, calling a 30-foot waiver "huge" and saying that the building would "overwhelm" the church next door, as well as the three-story shipping building. Sherman is a non-voting member of the commission. Non-voting member Joshua Cullion, a real estate agent, said the original design was "too large in scale."

The church is taller than the Providence Place parking garage, across the street. All of the buildings on Hayes street are dwarfed to the rear by the Veterans Memorial Auditorium and the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, formerly the Masonic Temple.

Renderings from the May meeting show the taller building would still be shorter than the main roofline of the the church, much shorter than the church's main tower and separated from it by the church's parking lot.

The shrinking of the project comes amid a housing crisis decades in the making as Rhode Island continues to build the fewest number of new units by population in the entire country and rents in Providence topped a recent Zillow.com survey for highest growth in the nation, state Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said on Thursday to a legislative committee on land use.

What is the Capital Center Commission and who is on it?

While normally the Providence City Plan Commission hears projects, the Capital Center Commission has its own zoning rules. The commission was created by the legislature to govern a 79-acre portion of downtown Providence.

Of its membership, four people are appointed by the governor, four by the Providence mayor, for by the chairperson of the Providence Foundation and one by a majority vote of the governor, mayor and Providence Foundation chairperson. Its staff member works for the city Department of Planning and Development.

According to the city's website, two members are still to be appointed, one each by the mayor and governor.

