Developer reduces Heritage District project's size

Nov. 6—A developer has dropped the number of proposed residential units for the southeast corner of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the Heritage District by over half to 300 apartments instead.

Keeley Properties originally wanted to build 135 town homes, five-story apartments with 668 units as well as ancillary commercial on the 27.67 acres.

But in September, the developer sold 18 acres to the Town of Gilbert for a retention basin project.

"The new plan by comparison is really less dense, significantly less homes but it is still new homes," said land-use attorney Adam Baugh at an Oct. 30 neighborhood meeting. About a dozen residents from the Neely Ranch neighborhood attended.

The developer acquired the site from Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, which plans to relocate in the future but until then will continue operating on the site.

The project now calls for a four-story building with 194 units flanked by two three-story buildings. The building facing Neely would have 41 units and the other, 65 units. The apartments are expected to be luxury developments.

Baugh acknowledged the concerns he heard previously from the residents who live on Aviary Way — that no cut-thru traffic from the apartments go onto their residential street but stay on Neely.

Residents say they already experience an overload of vehicles using their street from people going to work at the lumber yard, Uber and Amazon drivers and people trying to avoid a nearby road construction that's expected to last through next summer.

According to residents, speed bumps were installed years ago all along Aviary from Cooper Road to Neely Street.

"We're concerned with traffic on Aviary," said Michael Frantz. "Everyone drives through our neighborhood to get around."

Frantz suggested that the entrance to Aviary be closed off to all traffic except municipal vehicles such as fire and trash trucks and if the developer could figure out how to do that, it would have the neighborhood's support.

Baugh suggested perhaps a median that would only allow vehicles to exit the neighborhood

Mark Rubin, Keeley's vice president of development, said the developer has already reached out to the town about the issue and that there needs to be additional conversations.

Residents also claimed that traffic from the proposed 300 units would saturate Neely Road and that if an accident were to occur on the road, first responders wouldn't be able to access the proposed development, which has only one access on Neely.

Jamie Blakeman, a transportation engineer hired by the developer, said that the current daily vehicle trips on Neely is 1,300.

Blakeman said that the anticipated daily trips with the proposed 300 units is 70% less than the 4,800 daily trips under the developer's prior plan.

The collector street is designed for 9,200 daily trips a day and "the railroad crossing prevents it from being used as designed," Baugh noted.

One woman raised a concern that the development would not have ample parking spots, which for her meant apartment dwellers/visitors would park on Aviary.

"We are very conscientious with how we manufacture parking for our sites for good-user experience," Rubin said. He added that not accommodating residents with enough parking would only diminish the product.

Baugh said 485 parking spaces are proposed but that the developer would be submitting a deviation to reduce total spaces by 35.

He also suggested that the residents consider using a residential permit parking system, prompting one man to contend that the town doesn't enforce parking.

Baugh also addressed a woman's question of the impact to local schools from the development.

"Our school district has lots of empty rooms to fill," he said, adding that enrollment at the junior and high schools were dropping.

Rubin said that the development was not anticipated to generate many school-age children.

Sydney Bethel Price, Gilbert's Downtown Redevelopment Project manager, attended the gathering and explained that the town needed the 18 acres because the current Vaughn Basin was undersized to serve the Heritage District by capturing storm runoff.

She said that the new basin, which will be grass, is in design and in the preliminary phase.

Baugh said more neighborhood meetings are anticipated and that the application for a rezone and General Plan amendment was recently submitted. The site is currently zoned for general industrial use.

According to Baugh, the developer's proposal fits with the town's 2018 Redevelopment Plan for the Heritage District, which envisions multifamily uses on the site to support businesses in the downtown.

He anticipated the project coming for action before the Town Council in February after going through the Planning Commission' study session and public hearing.