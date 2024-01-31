Developer scales back plans for apartments at Lake Norman site

A South Carolina developer has scaled back plans to remake the stagnant Queens Landing site on Lake Norman in an effort to win support for the project.

An entity affiliated with The Arnold Cos. is proposing 108 apartments at the 6.6-acre site at 1459 River Highway. The plans previously called for 172 apartments.

A town planning staff report states that total was reduced ahead of a neighborhood meeting on Jan. 24. The developer’s proposed donation to Liberty Village — an affordable housing project for veterans and first responders in the area — was also reduced.

