Developer Shares Advance, Junk Bonds Rise: Evergrande Update

Patrick Winters
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of some Chinese real estate developers advanced Thursday after Debtwire reported that Shimao Group has received permission from bank lenders to delay part of its loan payment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s credit markets are ushering in the new year with a fresh bout of stress, as scrutiny of hidden debt among developers adds to turmoil in an industry facing mounting bills and limited fundraising options.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developers rose as much as 2.7%, most since Jan. 20. Chinese high-yield dollar notes rose 0.5 cent on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders, adding to the previous day’s gain. Shares of Yango Group Co. fell after the developer said Taikang Life Insurance Co. plans to cut most of its stake in the company.

Key Developments:

  • China Credit Investors Brace for More Surprises From Hidden Debt

  • China Property Stocks Rally After Rules Eased on Loans

  • Affordable Rental Housing to Boost China Property Market: Paper

  • China Evergrande CEO Cut His Bond Holdings Early in Crisis

China Developers Rise After Shimao Gets Consent to Delay Payment (10:20 a.m. HK)

Shares of some Chinese real estate developers advanced Thursday after Debtwire reported that Shimao Group has received permission from bank lenders to delay part of its loan payment.

Yango Shares Fall After Taikang Life Plans to Cut Stake (10:08 a.m. HK)

Shares of Yango Group Co. fell after the company said Taikang Life Insurance Co. plans to cut most of its stake in the developer. Taikang aims to sell up to 165.17m shares in Yango, or about 3.99% of the total issued shares of the company, in six months, according to Yango’s filing on Shenzhen stock exchange late Wednesday. Taikang currently holds 165.2m shares in Yango, according to the filing. Yango dropped 3.2% as of 9:32 a.m. Beijing time.

China Developers’ Offshore, Top-Tier Asset Sale Key to Liquidity (7:49 a.m. HK)

China’s distressed developers are set to resort to selling their offshore assets and projects in tier-1 and strong tier-2 cities to ease their liquidity strain, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Yan Chi Wong said. Aoyuan and R&F may find offloading overseas properties easier with a pool of international buyers, while Sunac and Shimao could look to their assets in top-tier cities for cash.

China Credit Investors Brace for More Surprises From Hidden Debt (7:35 a.m. HK)

China’s credit markets are ushering in the new year with a fresh bout of stress, as scrutiny of hidden debt among developers adds to turmoil in a sector facing mounting bills and limited fundraising options.

Transparency concerns are resurfacing ahead of earnings season, as investors try to avoid nasty surprises. After months of plunging sales, developers are preparing to open their books for the first time since a government clampdown on debt in the sector triggered a liquidity crisis.

Evergrande CEO Cut His Bond Holdings Early in Crisis (7:32 a.m. NY)

China Evergrande Group’s chief executive officer sold bonds with a face value of $128 million in the early months of the developer’s debt crisis, paring his exposure before the company’s historic default.

Xia Haijun sold the notes at prices ranging from about 36 cents on the dollar to 52 cents in late July and early August, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing on Wednesday. Some of the notes he sold now trade at about 10 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Previous exchange disclosures have shown Xia was also cutting his exposure to other Evergrande securities in August.

Vote on RiseSun Unit’s Bond Restructuring Set March 3 (5:27 p.m. HK)

A March 3 creditor meeting will be held in Hong Kong involving a RiseSun unit’s proposed restructuring of two dollar bonds, according to a Singapore stock exchange filing.

Rongxingda Development didn’t proceed last month with a proposed debt exchange involving notes with January and April 2022 maturities after the offer didn’t get sufficient support. Under the restructuring plan, holders would receive 95% of outstanding principal in new notes maturing in 2023 and 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

    World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory.

  • Kim rides big 1st run to defense of Olympic halfpipe title

    Snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run — one of her best top-to-bottom performances ever — as the American standout easily defended her Olympic halfpipe title on Thursday. On this day, the only real drama was for second place, with 32-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain taking silver in her fifth Olympic appearance. Sena Tomita of Japan held off Cai Xuetong of China for bronze.

  • Crop-Trader Bunge Sees Lasting Boom in Global Drive for Biofuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Bunge Ltd. says a surge in biofuel demand that helped propel the world’s largest oilseed crusher to record profits is only going to accelerate in coming years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarBy the end of 20

  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE)Q2 2022 Earnings CallFeb 09, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day.

  • Genstar Is Said to Explore Possible $5 Billion Advarra Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Genstar Capital is exploring a potential sale of Advarra Inc. that could value the drug-research services firm at $5 billion or more, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolate

  • Hedge Funds and Private Equity Firms Face SEC Demand to Disclose Fees and Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms and hedge funds are facing increasing pressure to be more transparent as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pushes them to provide expansive disclosures on fees and expenses.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing

  • Former Capstone Money Manager Gets Squarepoint Cash for New Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Ben Durham, a former portfolio manager at Capstone Investment Advisors, is preparing to start his own hedge fund with capital from investors including Squarepoint Capital.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWe’re Fine Without Faceboo

  • Zeus and free bitcoin: Super Bowl ad frenzy is back

    Big brands who in recent years have sat out the TV advertising frenzy around the biggest US sporting event -- the Super Bowl -- are returning in force Sunday and forking out millions for prime spots.

  • Super Bowl 2022: Soaring COVID-era ad spots a 'sign of the times' for brands

    Super Bowl LVI ads, which cost at least $7 million for a 30-second spot, are sold out of every in-game unit across platforms.

  • Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

    The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic