Developer Shares Advance, Junk Bonds Rise: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of some Chinese real estate developers advanced Thursday after Debtwire reported that Shimao Group has received permission from bank lenders to delay part of its loan payment.

China’s credit markets are ushering in the new year with a fresh bout of stress, as scrutiny of hidden debt among developers adds to turmoil in an industry facing mounting bills and limited fundraising options.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developers rose as much as 2.7%, most since Jan. 20. Chinese high-yield dollar notes rose 0.5 cent on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders, adding to the previous day’s gain. Shares of Yango Group Co. fell after the developer said Taikang Life Insurance Co. plans to cut most of its stake in the company.

Key Developments:

China Developers Rise After Shimao Gets Consent to Delay Payment (10:20 a.m. HK)

Yango Shares Fall After Taikang Life Plans to Cut Stake (10:08 a.m. HK)

Shares of Yango Group Co. fell after the company said Taikang Life Insurance Co. plans to cut most of its stake in the developer. Taikang aims to sell up to 165.17m shares in Yango, or about 3.99% of the total issued shares of the company, in six months, according to Yango’s filing on Shenzhen stock exchange late Wednesday. Taikang currently holds 165.2m shares in Yango, according to the filing. Yango dropped 3.2% as of 9:32 a.m. Beijing time.

China Developers’ Offshore, Top-Tier Asset Sale Key to Liquidity (7:49 a.m. HK)

China’s distressed developers are set to resort to selling their offshore assets and projects in tier-1 and strong tier-2 cities to ease their liquidity strain, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Yan Chi Wong said. Aoyuan and R&F may find offloading overseas properties easier with a pool of international buyers, while Sunac and Shimao could look to their assets in top-tier cities for cash.

China Credit Investors Brace for More Surprises From Hidden Debt (7:35 a.m. HK)

China’s credit markets are ushering in the new year with a fresh bout of stress, as scrutiny of hidden debt among developers adds to turmoil in a sector facing mounting bills and limited fundraising options.

Transparency concerns are resurfacing ahead of earnings season, as investors try to avoid nasty surprises. After months of plunging sales, developers are preparing to open their books for the first time since a government clampdown on debt in the sector triggered a liquidity crisis.

Evergrande CEO Cut His Bond Holdings Early in Crisis (7:32 a.m. NY)

China Evergrande Group’s chief executive officer sold bonds with a face value of $128 million in the early months of the developer’s debt crisis, paring his exposure before the company’s historic default.

Xia Haijun sold the notes at prices ranging from about 36 cents on the dollar to 52 cents in late July and early August, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing on Wednesday. Some of the notes he sold now trade at about 10 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Previous exchange disclosures have shown Xia was also cutting his exposure to other Evergrande securities in August.

Vote on RiseSun Unit’s Bond Restructuring Set March 3 (5:27 p.m. HK)

A March 3 creditor meeting will be held in Hong Kong involving a RiseSun unit’s proposed restructuring of two dollar bonds, according to a Singapore stock exchange filing.

Rongxingda Development didn’t proceed last month with a proposed debt exchange involving notes with January and April 2022 maturities after the offer didn’t get sufficient support. Under the restructuring plan, holders would receive 95% of outstanding principal in new notes maturing in 2023 and 2024.

