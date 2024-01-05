Developer submits plans for 13-story student apartment behind Chauncey Hill Mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission is reviewing and negotiating new plans for a high-rise apartment complex in West Lafayette south of the Chauncey Hill Mall.

The developer, Landmark Properties based in Athens, Georgia, filed plans in hopes of constructing a 13-story apartment called "The Standard," which would contain 254 housing units and 607 bedrooms.

The proposed apartment complex would sit due south of the Chauncey Hill Mall and be built on the 210-222 West Wood Street plots of land, replacing the Evergreen Campus apartments currently sitting on the land.

Potential designs for 'The Standard at West Lafayette' 13-story apartment complex provided by Landmark Properties based in Athens, Georgia to be reviewed by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Lafayette, Ind.

According to the development plans, the proposed complex will have 21 studio apartments, 40 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, 51 three-bedroom units and 86 four-bedroom units. Each of the units are expected to be pre-furnished and there will be approximately 207 residential parking spaces.

The complex will have three above-ground-level floors dedicated to parking, with the other ten meant for residential units.

The developer has two other properties built in Indiana, which are the Irish Row Apartments in South Bend and The Standard at Bloomington in Bloomington.

The Standard at Bloomington are student luxury apartments near the Indiana University campus and has 439 housing units. The Bloomington property has several amenities like an indoor rock-climbing wall and gym, clubrooms, courtyards, and academic lounges.

According to the current plans, the West Lafayette property will have an amenity deck and courtyard on the fourth floor as well as a pool deck overlooking Wood Street, a fitness room and a clubhouse on the 13th floor.

The Standard at West Lafayette will focus on housing Purdue University students and will be priced accordingly. Although the prices of units have not been publicly discussed yet, one could potentially gauge the idea of how much a unit might cost if they compare it to the Standard at Bloomington’s price.

At the Standard at Bloomington, the current price for a studio apartment starts at $1,595, with a four-bedroom starting at $1,345.

However, the Bloomington prices might be cheaper when compared to similar styles of apartments within the area in West Lafayette. For example, a studio at the Rise starts at $1,889 with a four-bedroom starting at $1,349.

One aspect of the new project that Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the Area Plan Commission was excited to share was the Area Plan Commission’s plans to “extend” the gumball alley aesthetic found between the former Follett’s bookstore and Underground Printing.

The current construction plans of the Standard at West Lafayette showcased a new alleyway that will be created between the Campus Edge and the Standard.

“We have this concept of extending the gumball alley vibe,” O'Gara said.

“We’re asking them to create spots where an artist could paint it. To basically give us canvases to paint on, and then the city can contract with a local artist to paint on.

“We’re (the city) also going to try and get in contact with the owners of the Campus Edge to see if we can get their permission to string up lights in between the buildings because it’s like a 12-foot alley.”

The developer hopes to start construction in spring 2025 and expects the project to take about 28 months to complete. O’Gara expects the project to be ready to be heard by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission and West Lafayette City Council in March.

