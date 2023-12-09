Developer wants to add hundreds of apartments, office space next to Paramus Park mall

PARAMUS — Another shopping center in town is about to find itself a neighbor with a major new housing development.

The borough Planning Board on Thursday approved a proposal by R&O Paramus, LLC to build about 360 apartments next to the Paramus Park mall west of the Garden State Parkway. The two-building complex would be built on land north of the mall as well as on parts of its parking lot, taking over about 60,000 square feet outside the Macy's department store.

The plan by Philadelphia-based developer Russo Acquisitions LLC, an affiliate of by R&O Paramus, calls for even more construction in a later phase. The second stage, if approved by the planning board, would add an additional 159 apartments, more ground-floor retail and an office building on the northeastern corner of the Macy's lot.

While Paramus Park is not developing the project, it's part of a trend of efforts to build housing on or around local malls. Elsewhere in Paramus, the Garden State Plaza has proposed a redevelopment that could add as many as 1,400 apartments along with additional shops, park space and a hotel. At the the Bergen Town Center, borough officials have already signed off on plans to add 465 housing units.

The Planning Board approved the first phase of the Paramus Park project unanimously on Thursday. It was an expansion of an original proposal by R&O Paramus, approved last year, which called for about 100 fewer housing units and about half as much retail space in one of the two buildings.

But after the developer purchased a section of the Macy's parking lot, they came back to the board this year seeking to expand.

A representative from Brookfield Properties Retail Inc., the New York-based owner of Paramus Park, referred questions to Macy's when reached on Friday.

The project will create a “connectivity” between nearby Valley Hospital, an existing office complex on From Road, pocket parks and the four retail plazas that the developer plans to create, said Diogo Santos, senior vice president of development for R&O Paramus, LLC, an affiliate of Russo Acquisitions, during testimony in October.

The portion of the north end of the lot that would be used for the second phase of the development is currently used as off-street parking for the Macy's store, according to an application filed with the Planning Board. The Macy's will remain but parking spaces outside it would be reduced by more than 141, leaving about 1,000 for shoppers, according to the application.

