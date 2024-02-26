Developer wants four industrial buildings across the street from Monmouth Battlefield

MANALAPAN - Directly across the Route 33 entrance to Monmouth Battlefield State Park, four 48,140-square-feet industrial buildings have been proposed, drawing concerns from neighbors and trustees of the Friends of Monmouth Battlefield.

The proposed flex space would take over three lots that are currently wooded areas or farmland. The proposed project would be located directly east of another proposed industrial building owned by Mercer Realty Partners, which is currently under litigation with the township.

The developer of the proposed four industrial buildings is Monmouth Battlefield Flex Co., LLC. Buildings 1 and 4, located closest to the entrance, could hold up to 13 different tenants each, who would also have their own loading docks. Buildings 2 and 3 could hold up to 15 tenants each. Of those tenants, 20 would have their own loading docks and 10 of them would have drive-in doors.

John Giunco, attorney for the developer, said during the Feb. 8 planning board meeting that it is possible that tenants would want to occupy more than one space.

Jen Beahm, the township’s planner, said during Thursday night’s planning board meeting that flex space could include contractors and other small business owners who cannot keep their equipment at home.

Concerns were raised about the possible loss of archeological artifacts, an increase in traffic and the type of tenants allowed at the site.

David Martin, president of Friends of Monmouth Battlefield argued that a map dated to 1778 shows a colonial-era road on the site.

Martin said, “There was a colonial road that went through the flex warehouse site and this was used by troops going and coming from the battle, which was fought right across the street.”

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Battle of Monmouth on June 28, 1778, was “one of the longest battles of the American Revolutionary War.” Over 600 men died or were wounded. Historians generally view the battle as a draw, but it featured the heroics of General George Washington rallying the American troops when they began to get pushed back by the British.

Martin argued for an archeological survey of the site.

“Once the warehouse is built, because of the parking lot and the building itself, whatever is buried in the ground will stay there,” he said. “But if you’re doing drainage basins, it’s going to completely archeologically destroy whatever is there and (make it) beyond recoverable.”

Martin also argued that the traffic counts were not completed during summer peak times when the roads back up as people flock to the Shore. He also said, in his experience living near a warehouse in Mercer County, truck traffic is a nuisance, with drivers not stopping at stop signs.

John Rea, traffic engineer for the developer, said he estimates that about 67 trips would be occurring during the morning peak hour and 67 trips would occur during the evening peak hour. He said his analysis included projected traffic growth in 2027 and was based on an industrial usage of the site, but he believes the site would be less active than an industrial usage.

Board member Nunzio Pollifrone asked that the developer consider restricting fulfilment, distribution and last-mile stations, which have been criticized for being an excessive traffic generator.

Giunco said the current zoning, which bans warehouses, would cover those concerns.

The next planning board meeting for the application is at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Manalapan Township Hall.

This plan comes while the township waits for a resolution in a proposal by Mercer Realty Partners to build a 232,920-square-foot warehouse nearby. Mercer Realty argued it was a flex space and therefore would be permitted under the township’s zoning, which forbids warehouses there. The township had argued that the building was not flex space because 95% of the building was warehouse space while 5% was for office or manufacturing space.

Another proposed warehouse development 15 minutes southwest in Upper Freehold near Allentown also has connections with the Battle of Monmouth. A hearing on that warehouse development of about 500,000 square feet is slated to be heard at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Stone Bridge Middle School.

