Developers eye $228 development in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Developers are proposing three projects in downtown Lansing they say will dramatically change the city’s skyline.

The project is planning to use a $40 million state budget appropriation provided to the city, but city council members are questioning the process and allocation.

“I’m just curious, how did we get here with this particular developer, with this particular development?” Adam Hussain, vice president of City Council and the Third Ward representative on the body, asked during a presentation at Committee of the Whole. “So, again, why would we not go through a potential bidding process?”

Lansing City Council Member Adam Hussain presses developers from New Vision Lansing LLC and city officials on how $40 million in state appropriations were allocated for three downtown Lansing projects. (WLNS)

The $40 million was put into the state budget signed into law last summer. It did not specify any project, instead requiring the money to be used for “redevelopment projects that will increase new affordable or workforce housing units or implement corridor improvement activities.”

6 News first reported concerns from the Council about the $40 million appropriation and its application to this project in August, when developers first announced the plans.

“If the council decided they don’t like this project, they don’t want this project and the dollars are there, we can bid it out,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said. “And we would bid it out. But it’s my understanding from the legislature it the intention was for these dollars.”

The money has to be used by September 30, 2028, the budget appropriation requires.

Developer Paul Gentilozzi said his team is ready to start work immediately.

“We’ve started with ineligible demolition activities, ineligible for reimbursement in that project,” he said. “The drawings are done. That building could start construction in two or three weeks after approval.”

State Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. State Rep. Angela Whitwer (D-Delta Township) is chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Both have been advocates for increasing funding to the capital area, delivering over $40 million for a new Lansing City Hall, this unallocated $40 million for housing and over $6 million to restore the Moores Park historic pool.

Design renderings of development on South Washington Square. (Courtesy New Vision Lansing LLC)

Design rendering of development on S. Grand Ave. (Courtesy New Vision Lansing LLC)

Design renderings of development on Walnut St. (Courtesy New Vision Lansing LLC)

Design rendering of development on S. Grand Ave. (Courtesy New Vision Lansing LLC)

The development called New Vision Lansing, would see redevelopment of three properties in downtown Lansing — resulting in 460 new apartments to the market and 94,000 square feet of retail, restuarant and office space.

The project is expected to cost $228 million. Documents submitted to the Lansing City Council reveal $40 million will come from a state appropriation given to the city, another $8 million will come from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the remainder will come from the developers themselves.

In August, developers announced a price tag of $215 million for the project.

The proposal includes apartments at 201 N. Walnut St. near the State Capitol, redevelopment and remodeling of 100 and 108 S. Washington Ave. just a block east of the current Lansing City Hall, and a tower at 217 S. Grand Ave.

“We believe these projects are an anchor to bring in more people into downtown and once we bring people into downtown, it will bring traffic, its going to bring new businesses. its going to bring some density and excitement to an area where it has been absent quite honestly in the last few years,” John Gentilozzi said during a press conference Monday.

