Builders to Miss Deadline; Cash Pledge Arises: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group became the latest Chinese developer to warn that it would probably miss deadlines for reporting audited 2021 results due this month.

Separately, its property-services unit said it was investigating how $2.1 billion of its deposits were used as security for pledge guarantees and enforced by banks. Evergrande’s shares, meanwhile, remain suspended, with the debt-saddled developer and its financial advisers to hold an investor call Tuesday.

Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. also announced earnings delays as both blamed the latest Covid-19 wave in China. Their shares were lagging the sector’s gains, with a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares up 1.9%. Hong Kong-listed property firms face a March 31 deadline to release audited annual results.

China High-Yield Dollar Bonds Flat to Down 1 Cent: Traders (11:49 a.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds were unchanged to down 1 cent on the dollar Tuesday, according to credit traders, with Sunac underperforming after its announcement of a likely earnings delay.

Evergrande Unit Surprised to Find $2.1 Billion of Cash Pledged (11:23 a.m. HK)

Evergrande’s property services unit said it was investigating how 13.4 billion yuan of its deposits were used as security for pledge guarantees and enforced by banks.

The unusual development, which Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. said it discovered while preparing its annual report, may heighten scrutiny of corporate governance at the real estate empire founded by billionaire Hui Ka Yan. While Evergrande’s main property business has been in financial distress for months, the services unit has long been considered among the stronger parts of Hui’s empire.

In a separate statement, Evergrande said it considers the matter to be a “major incident” and will assess the implications.

China Evergrande Said to Hold Investor Call Amid Trading Halt (10:26 a.m. HK)

Evergrande and its financial advisers will hold an investor call Tuesday after it announced a likely delay in audited 2021 results and had trading halted in its shares and onshore bonds.

The call is to start at 9 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to two investors who received the invitation and asked not to be named in discussing the private information. The firm didn’t immediately have a comment when reached by Bloomberg.

Evergrande Joins China Developers Set to Miss Earnings Deadline (9:18 a.m. HK)

Evergrande and its two Hong Kong-listed units expect to delay publishing the results by March 31 because audit work hasn’t been completed, a stock exchange filing showed Tuesday. Sunac and Shimao issued similar statements Monday night.

The developer said “drastic changes” in the operating environment added to audit procedures. Shimao and Sunac plan to release unaudited 2021 results on March 31. Evergrande said it will publish audited results “as soon as practicable” after audit procedures are completed.

Logan Gets Bondholders’ Approval to Boost Upfront Payment (8:14 a.m. HK)

A Logan Group Co. unit won approval from bondholders to boost upfront payment of local debt to 10%, according to a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Sunac China Says Year Profit to Decrease by About 85% (7:00 a.m. HK)

Sunac and its subsidiaries said they see a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the company of approximately 85% year-on-year and a core earnings decline of about 50%.

It cited factors including “challenging conditions in the real estate industry during the second half of last year.”

