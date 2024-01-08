Developers planning new housing complex pay $4 million for southeast Rochester land

Jan. 8—ROCHESTER — An Indiana real estate development firm recently paid $4 million for 8.5 acres of land in southeast Rochester with plans to build a $59 million housing complex in late 2024.

TWG,

which stands for Together We Grow, purchased the land under the name of Flats on Felty, LLC from BSH Rochester 1, LLC and D.P. Investments, LLC on Dec. 21, 2023.

The land is at the corner of Eastwood Road Southeast and Felty Avenue Southeast, near the Eastwood Golf Course. Flats on Felty will be located at 1135 Felty Ave. SE.

TWG, which has helped develop more than 10,000 housing units nationwide, estimates that construction could begin in November with the first units anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2025. The firm is looking for accredited investors for financing.

"TWG is thrilled to announce our first housing community in the state of Minnesota: Flats on Felty," stated TWG Vice President of Market Rate Development Chase Smith in an announcement of the project. "This community represents the best of suburban living through convenient access to surrounding nature parks and trails, while still being close to everything happening in downtown Rochester."

The 234-units Flats on Felty is described as a market-rate project. The amenities of the proposed project are listed as including a clubhouse, a fitness center, a resident lounge, a resident kitchen, a dog park, bicycle storage rooms, extensive greenspace and access to trail networks."