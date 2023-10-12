Developers working to transform Dickerson Pike
A portion of Dickerson Pike will soon get a major makeover with two developers working together to transform more than 11 acres along the road.
A portion of Dickerson Pike will soon get a major makeover with two developers working together to transform more than 11 acres along the road.
Investing apps help anyone access the stock market to make trades. Alpaca, a San Mateo-based startup, offers stock and crypto brokerage trading services via API that enables investing fintech companies and others to embed this functionality into their apps. Today, the startup announced it has secured $15 million in the form of a convertible note from Japanese financial firm, SBI Group.
Save up to 70% on SwissGear, Rockland and more: Stock is flying off the virtual shelves.
A rise in gasoline prices was a major contributor to September's inflation print, but the increase eased on a monthly basis from August.
Watch this mid-century modern dresser transform with just a little paint and some maintenance. The post This mid-century modern dresser looks completely different with fresh paint — see for yourself! appeared first on In The Know.
A major surprise came for Ford on Wednesday night, the 27th day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand up strikes.
Negotiating the price of goods is a way of life at some in-person markets, but you don’t often get to do it when online shopping. The startup is developing pricing software to give online retailers an easy way to clear out inventory and increase profits without having to put those items on sale. Company founder and CEO Claire Stepanek got the idea for ergo while working on the supply chain team at Apple, which manages the vendors that make the parts that flow into Apple products.
CtrlS Datacenters, the India-headquartered data center giant, said Thursday it plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years to scale its operations and expand business, as the demand for data processing and cloud storage surges across major markets. The Hyderabad-based company said it will invest in technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centers as a result of a massive surge in AI and cloud adoption. The company said its investment plan includes adding 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centers in India and some Southeast Asian markets.
Stocks have started to get their mojo back in October, leaving inflation data as the main hurdle to overcome for investors getting more positive on the outlook for the rest of 2023.
Stock up while the price is low.
Black Friday who? Save big on Apple, Echo Dot, Crest, Waterpik, Blink Mini and more.
“It’s honestly sad that they’ve done that.”
Grab it before your next trip.
If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this.
Outfit the fam and save! From bestselling jammies to coats, shoes and accessories, this sale has it all — but it ends soon.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,000 shoppers — and it's over 50% off.
Apple's Beats Studio Pro overear headphones have dropped to their lowest price to date. They're on sale for $180 during Amazon's October Prime Day event.
Amazon has rolled out a new Fire tablet sale for its Prime Big Deal Days event.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Sony will soon let you stream PS5 games via the cloud. The option will only be available on PS5 consoles for PS Plus Premium members for now.