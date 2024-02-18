Developing: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, source says

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning, a source tells WCCO.

Dakota County dispatch said earlier authorities were responding to an "incident with weapons" in the area.

County dispatch provided few other details, but there was a significant law enforcement presence on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue. A WCCO crew saw fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles at the scene.

/ Credit: WCCO

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara on social media asked that people "keep [the] Burnsville Police [Department] in your prayers."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded to the killings on social media.

"They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community," she said. "John and I praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

