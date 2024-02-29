Developing: Controversy swirls around residency of Texas House Rep hopeful

Liz Case is running for the Texas House of Representatives, District 71, against incumbent Representative Stan Lambert. She has been endorsed by Governor Abbott, Senator Cruz, and even former President Trump. However, some voters and political opponents have called into question how long she has actually resided within District 71.

District 71 candidate Liz Smith thanks Texas Governor Greg Abbott after appearing for her at a rally in Abilene Tuesday. Abbott has come out for the March 5 Republican Primary against incumbent Rep. Stan Lambert who opposed the governor’s voucher initiative in the last legislative session.

'No voting history for Liz Case in Taylor County'

As of November 14, 2023, Liz Case was a registered voter in Dallas County, Texas. On November 15, 2023, Case registered to vote in Taylor County, just narrowly missing the previous bond election held November 7, 2023.

Freda Ragan, Elections Administrator for Taylor County, confirmed February 27, 2024, that Liz Case only registered to vote in Taylor County as of November 15, 2023. Ragan also confirmed that Case has never voted in Taylor County, saying that, "There is no voting history for Liz Case in Taylor County."

According to Article 3, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution, a representative "shall have been a resident of this State two years next preceding his election, the last year thereof a resident of the district for which he shall be chosen." This means that in the year preceding the election, Case should have been a resident of District 71 for the entire year leading up to the election.

Case did not register to vote here in Taylor County until November 15, so it is possible her residency spans less than one year prior to the election.

2023 "homestead exemption" in Dallas County

According to Dallas County Tax Office records, Liz Case's "2023 Tax Statement" was filed within that county and listed a "homestead exemption" on her Dallas County home. According to the Texas Comptroller, "only a homeowner's principal residence qualifies" for a homestead exemption.

Case filed a homestead exemption in Dallas County as her primary residence in 2023 but is currently seeking election to District 71 in the Texas House of Representatives. District 71 includes such communities as Abilene, Sweetwater, Tuscola and Buffalo Gap, but does not include Dallas.

A Texas Tribune article stated that during the Taylor County Republican Party candidate forum, Case said she and her husband purchased the ranch home about 18 years ago that they would visit on weekends before settling there full time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Appraisal District of Taylor County shows Case and her husband Dan Pickens did purchase a home in Tuscola, within District 71, in August 2017. This property does not, however, have a homestead tax exemption listed under the current tax bill.

2023 registered Texas Senate witness out of Dallas

In 2023, Case attended the Texas State Senate session to witness several bills. Two of those bills were related to the voting process within the State of Texas. Each time she went to the Senate in March 2023, however, she registered herself as a witness from Dallas.

On March 13, 2023, Case registered as a witness for SB 921, Senate Committee Report, State Affairs. SB 921 is related "to the determination of a majority vote in certain elections." In the witness list for SB 921, it is written: "Case Pickens, Liz (Self), Dallas, TX."

On that same day in the Texas Senate, Case is also listed as a witness for SB 15, Senate Committee Report, State Affairs. SB 15 is related to college students competing in athletic competitions under their birth certificate sex. It is the same story here as Case listed herself as being from Dallas.

Again, on March 29, 2023, Case registered as a witness for SB 163, Senate Committee Report Education. For SB 163, it is related to "parental approval for student's participation in human sexuality instruction in public schools." In the category "Registering, but not testifying: FOR:," Case wrote "Case Pickens, Liz (Self), Dallas, TX."

It was the same March 30, 2023, for SB 220, Senate Committee Report, State Affairs. SB 220 is related "to the enforcement of laws relating to elections." Case registered with the Texas Senate as a witness for SB 220 without testifying. After her name, she listed Dallas as her city.

'This is about power politics'

The Reporter-News spoke with Paul Fabrizio, Ph.D. and Professor of Political Science from McMurry University who noted that this debate about whether or not Liz Case resides in Taylor County really boils down to the choice of the Republican Party to include her on the ballot.

According to Fabrizio, he assumes that the local Republican Party made the determination to include Case on the ballot, even though it is his understanding that Case lives here only on weekends. He did note, however, the question is "what does it mean to reside here? Is attending church here on the weekends enough to qualify?"

Despite these questions, Fabrizio did say that "she (Case) has powerful friends," referring to the recent endorsements from Paxton, Abbott, Cruz and Trump. And Fabrizio noted that "in the end, this is about power politics." He believes that the local Republican Party "ceded to her wish to be on the ballot," but that it doesn't answer the question of whether or not she is knowledgeable of local affairs and can really represent the district.

At the time of publication, the Taylor County Republican Party has not responded to the Reporter-News' request for comment.

Reporter-News has also contacted Liz Case and her campaign several times in the last month for an interview. Case and her campaign have yet to respond.

This is a developing story, check back with the Reporter-News for the latest information.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Developing: Controversy swirls around residency of Texas House hopeful