Breaking: Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting Wednesday night

Fort Worth police announced an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night on the city’s west side.

Police did not immediately release any other details on the shooting, but told a Star-Telegram reporter on the scene that no officers were injured during the “critical police incident.”

The shooting happened near the intersection of Olive Place and Garland Avenue, just north of Camp Bowie Blvd.

According to a police incident report, officers were called to the 3200 block of Olive Place for a domestic disturbance about 8:30 p.m. A caller reported their brother had a gun.

Irving police also announced a shooting Wednesday night in which they said an officer shot and killed someone at Baylor Scott & White hospital.

#BREAKING: @FortWorthPolice: There's been an officer-involved shooting on Garland Avenue at Olive Place on the city's near west side. We have a crew headed to the scene. @CBSDFW — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) June 30, 2022

