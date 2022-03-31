Las Cruces police: Suspect in custody following SWAT situation

A Las Cruces police officer blocks Wyoming Avenue at Locust Drive in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

LAS CRUCES – A large police presence that descended on a south central neighborhood is leaving the area Thursday after a suspect who hid in a shed was reportedly taken into custody.

A Las Cruces Police Department news release stated officers were apprehending a suspect early Thursday afternoon near Thomas Drive and Rentfrow Avenue when the suspect fled and hid in a shed. By 4:45 p.m., officers had placed the suspect in custody.

Authorities gave few details on what started the incident and have not stated what alleged crime the person taken into custody is suspected of committing.

SWAT units, including a Rook, at the corner of Thomas Avenue and Locust Street in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

While SWAT and area law enforcement responded to the incident on Thomas Drive, several nearby businesses and schools were placed on lockdown and several streets were blocked.

According to Las Cruces Public Schools, University Hills, Conlee and Hillrise elementary schools and Lynn Middle School were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

University Hills — closest to Thomas Drive — remained on lockdown until the incident was resolved. Kelly Jameson, spokesperson for the school district, confirmed University Hills students were on a "controlled release" amid the incident wherein parents were asked to remain in their vehicles while school staff escorted students out.

Vehicles line up on Panlener Avenue to pick up children from University Hills Elementary, which has been on lockdown due to police activity in the area on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

