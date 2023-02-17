At least one person injured in Castleton Square Mall shooting

Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall.

Just before 4 p.m. officers said a person was found just inside a mall entrance with gunshot injuries and was being taken to the hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said investigators were speaking with several people possibly tied to the shooting but declined to call them suspects.

The mall will remain closed throughout the evening.

"We will be out here for some time trying to piece together what exactly occurred," said officer William Young.

Pat Gibson, of Anderson, was shopping at Macy’s with his wife for a future cruise for all of five minutes when he saw people start running toward the exit, yelling at everyone to get out of the mall.

“I mean, hordes of people just start flooding,” Gibson recalled. Gibson said he dropped his purchases at the register and ran out of the mall with his wife to their car in front of Kay Jewelers, where they stayed and watched police collect shell casings.

IMPD officers are on scene of a report of a single person shot at Castleton Square Mall. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim for first aid. The suspect is no longer on scene. A PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/WRnL31EM8k — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 17, 2023

Elsewhere in the mall parking lot, Kris Lowe and her 10-year-old daughter, Julia, embraced as flecks of snow fell onto their wagonload of Girl Scout Cookies. Lowe and her daughter were at the Girl Scout Kiosk inside Castleton Mall when gunshots rang out.

“We heard multiple gunshots and people started running, so we ran away from the gunshots,” Lowes said.

Lowe and her daughter ran into a shoe store where they hunkered down in the safety of a storeroom with four other employees and eight mall customers. They stayed until it was safe to exit.

Story continues

“It was terrifying,” Lowe said. “Thankfully we were safe. There were lots of good, kind people who all banded together.”

A sizable police presence at Castleton Square Mall after a report of a mid-afternoon shooter, Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

This is the second shooting at the mall since the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 3, about 8 p.m., police responded to the mall and found two people wounded by gunfire in the parking lot — one critically. Michael Mason Jr., 16, was killed in that shooting. Police said there was an altercation before that shooting.

There have been previous shootings at the Castleton mall in northern Indianapolis and at least two shootings at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.

Previously at Castleton Square Mall:Teen who died in shooting identified

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis mall shooting: At least 1 injured at Castleton Square