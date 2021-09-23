Developing: Man suffers gunshot wound in Frederick; police investigating

Sep. 23—One man was injured following a Wednesday night shooting on Waverley Drive in Frederick, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Authorities responded to 90 Waverley Drive around 7:30 p.m. to find an adult male with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The man was transported to a local trauma center and was reportedly in stable condition Wednesday night.

The department around 10 p.m. said it was investigating the incident. No one was in custody in relation to the shooting at that time. The release did not note any suspects.

Anyone with possible information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579 or sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the FPD's tip line at 301-600-8477 (TIPS).