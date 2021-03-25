Developing: Nike, Uniqlo, Adidas Too Face Backlash over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

Tianwei Zhang
·4 min read

LONDON – After the sudden blackout on H&M in China, Nike, Uniqlo, and Adidas have slid into the hot seat as new targets over their stance to remove Xinjiang cotton out of their supply chains.

On Wednesday, the Swedish fast-fashion brand was suddenly removed from all major Chinese e-commerce platforms including Tmall, Taobao, JD.com, and Pinduoduo. Later, its mobile application was banned on Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Tencent’s China app stores, and Chinese navigation providers such as Baidu, Dianping, and AutoNavi also removed H&M’s physical store information from their platforms. Ride-hailing platform Didi, China’s version of Uber, also has blocked H&M–riders are not able to list H&M physical stores as their destination.

On Thursday morning, Weibo’s trending news ranking was dominated by Xinjiang cotton-related topics.

Nike topped the list, as the brand’s ambassador Wang Yibo’s studio announced that he is terminating his collaboration with the American sportswear giant, and said: “Our company and Wang resolutely resist any speech and behavior that tarnishes China, the dignity of the country can not be violated, and we resolutely protect the interests of the motherland.” Actress Tan Songyun later also distanced herself from Nike.

The Shanghai-based sneakers and streetwear resell platform Poizon, or Dewu in Chinese, announced that it has removed all Nike products indefinitely from Thursday midnight, but the brand is still available on other e-commerce platforms.

In an undated statement, Nike said it “does not source products from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region.”

“Nike takes very seriously any reports about forced labor and we have been engaging with multi-stakeholder working groups to assess collective solutions that will help preserve the integrity of our global supply chains,” the brand added.

Adidas replaced Nike as the most trending topic on Weibo around 10:30 am Beijing time. The brand signs with far more celebrities than Nike in China, including Eason Chan, Angelababy, Jackson Yee, Jackson Wang, Liu Yifei, Peng Yu-Yan, Deng Lun, Chang Chun-Ning, Dilraba Dilmurat, Chen Linong, and Xiang Zuo.

Uniqlo drew fewer criticisms online, in comparison. The brand’s local ambassadors include Ni Ni, Lei Jiayin, and Roy Wang.

None of Adidas and Uniqlo’s ambassadors have made any announcements to distance themselves from the brands so far, and their online stores are still searchable across Chinese e-commerce channels at press time.

These brands’ decision to stop using cotton from China’s Xinjiang region was rooted in concerns over reports of mass forced labor camps in the region. At the start of the year, the U.S. government stated that Beijing’s repression of Uighur and other Muslims in the region constituted “genocide.”

While these companies addressed the issue some time ago, the sudden targeting seems to be in retaliation to the ratcheting up of tensions over the issue in recent days. The U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the European Union, coordinated this week for the first time to condemn the country’s alleged human rights violations toward Xinjiang’s Uighur minority and launched sanctions on some Chinese government-affiliated individuals.

Meanwhile, pro-Xinjiang cotton hashtags–Xinjiang’s snow white cotton, Xinjiang cotton can barely meet China’s demand alone, and Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning puts made in Xinjiang cotton on its labels as proof for premium quality, were also trending.

At the same time, Chinese sportswear group Anta announced that it is withdrawing from the Better Cotton Initiative, saying the organization’s recent statement is “seriously concerning.”

“We have always sourced and used cotton from China’s cotton-producing regions, including Xinjiang cotton, and will continue to source and use Chinese cotton in the future,” the brand added.

Japanese slow-living retailer Muji added Xinjiang cotton as a keyword in its product descriptions across e-commerce channels on Wednesday evening in response to the recent debacle.

Hu Xijing, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated newspaper Global Times, wrote on Weibo that: “When you enter a country, follow the customs. Their rules and habits over in the west need to adhere to the principles of Chinese society. The statements made by H&M and Nike to the Western society are now colliding with the attitudes of the Chinese public.”

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Exclusive: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources

    Pony Ma, the founder of Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, met with antitrust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The meeting is the most concrete indication yet that China's unprecedented antitrust crackdown, which started late last year with billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba business empire, could soon target other internet behemoths. Tencent, whose WeChat messaging and payment mobile app is ubiquitous in China, is expected to be the next in line for sharper antitrust regulatory inquiries, said the three people.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.

  • Chinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: Report

    The Swedish multinational clothing retailer H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTC: HMRZF) has come under attack by the Chinese government in connection to a statement on the company’s website about its decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang following reports of forced labor from the region. What Happened: According to a New York Times report, H&M posted a statement on its website last September stating the company was “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination of ethno-religious minorities” in Xinjiang, adding it would no longer procure cotton from the region. The H&M statement alluded to the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, who have been the subject of increased persecution by the Chinese government, with some human rights organizations equating Chinese policies against this demographic with genocide. Although the statement was posted months ago, it has suddenly sparked a furor within the Chinese government. The People’s Liberation Army used its Weibo social media account to denounce H&M as “ignorant and arrogant” and the Communist Youth League (CYL), an organization within the ruling Communist Party, also went on Weibo to berate H&M for “finding faults with Xinjiang cotton.” “Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking!” the CYL said in a post. Four Chinese e-commerce sites — Jingdong, Pinduoduo, Taobao and Tmall — have abruptly removed H&M merchandise from their respective platforms. China represents H&M’s fourth-largest market and accounted for 5.2% of its 2020 sales. Related Link: Airbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China What Happens Next: H&M China sought to do damage control with a Weibo posting that insisted the parent company did not “represent any political position,” adding its cotton is sourced from third parties and not directly from regional suppliers. “H&M Group respects Chinese consumers as always,” the company said. “We are committed to long-term investment and development in China.” According to the non-governmental agency ChinaAid, up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities have been imprisoned, tortured and enslaved in Xinjiang and are being forced to manufacture goods for multinational retailers. In March 2020, the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued a report that identified companies suspected of profiting from Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, including Adidas ADR (OTC: ADDYY), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Very few multinational corporations have spoken openly about the treatment of China’s Uyghur population, but this month two prominent companies found themselves directly addressing the issue of China’s treatment of its Uyghur population. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) severed ties with Chinese component supplier Ofilm Group Co. over its alleged role in Xinjiang’s forced labor camps. And earlier today, the Washington Post reported Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) disrupted a China-based espionage campaign that attempted to spy on Uyghur Muslim journalists, dissidents and activists living in the U.S. and other countries. Related Link: Musk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China (Photo courtesy MediaPhoto.org / Wikimedia Commons.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLockheed And Northrop Grumman Receive Contracts For Missile Defense ProgramContainer Ship Runs Aground In Suez Canal, Blocking Waterway Traffic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Xinjiang ‘Re-Education’ Camps Brought to Life in New Yorker VR Doc at SXSW

    Despite extensive news reporting about China’s secretive “re-education” camps in the Xinjiang region, it is difficult to imagine what it’s like for more than a million Uyghur, Kazakh and other minorities detained inside. A new film aims to put you in their shoes — almost literally — with the help of virtual reality technology. “Reeducated,” […]

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • Former Hearst Photo Director Lynn Murray Was Among Boulder Shooting Victims

    The 62-year-old previously worked for Hearst Publications and Condé Nast.

  • QuantumScape Seeks $859 Million to Fund Pilot Line Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle battery startup that went public via a reverse merger, said it’s seeking to raise as much as $859 million to fund expansion of a pilot production line.Shares of the San Jose, California-based company have rallied 18% since Feb. 15, the day before it announced it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its solid-state battery technology. At the time, it also said it would build a 200,000 square-foot pilot line in California to make prototype cells for partner Volkswagen AG and other potential auto customers.QuantumScape is now seeking to more than double the capacity of that pilot line, dubbed QS-0, it said in a regulatory filing Monday. It wants to provide more prototype cells to VW and other automakers, plus prospective customers in other industries, according to the filing.The company will use proceeds from selling shares to build the pilot line and secure a lease for it in the second half of 2021, with the aim of starting production of prototype cells in 2023.QuantumScape shares fell as much as 8.6% to $58.79 in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday, a day after the stock sale was disclosed. The offering is expected to be priced after the market closes Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.QuantumScape shares spiked late last year after it merged with the blank-check company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and have swung wildly since then.It’s among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, an innovation that could dramatically speed up adoption of electric vehicles. The batteries are seen as a safer, cheaper alternative to the lithium-ion batteries currently used in the industry.Proceeds will also be used to fund QuantumScape’s portion of a battery manufacturing facility it plans to build as part of a 50-50 joint venture with VW. That facility, dubbed QS-1, will produce 21 gigawatt hours of batteries.VW has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs through a joint venture if enough batteries can be produced at competitive prices.The automaker is obligated to invest another $100 million in QuantumScape if its batteries meet certain technical specifications by March 31, according to the filing. QuantumScape will complete the required tests shortly before that date, and if the milestone isn’t met and VW doesn’t waive the requirement, the battery maker warned it won’t receive the financing.(Updates with pre-market trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump