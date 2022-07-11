One critically wounded, suspect in custody after shooting at Groveport-area food facility

Law enforcement vehicles on the scene of a shooting Monday morning at the SK Food Group facility on Toy Road in the Groveport area.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office reports one person was critically wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday morning at a food facility near Groveport.

Around 5:20 a.m., the sheriff's office began receiving calls from employees at SK Food Group about a shooting at the facility at 3301 Toy Road, which Franklin County Auditor's office records show is located in Madison Township near Groveport.

Groveport police, sheriff's deputies and officers from multiple jurisdictions initially responded to the scene out of concern about an active shooter situation.

Here's where SK Food Group Groveport facility in Madison Township is located.

One person was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical, life-threatening condition after being shot, the sheriff's office said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A SWAT team from the sheriff's office searched the building to ensure there were no other victims and no further active threat.

Employees, who had been evacuated, were being allowed to return inside to get their belongings and were being sent home for the day.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic in the area as Toy Road -- an area of large commercial and warehouse buildings -- was closed off by first responders for a couple hours.

Traffic from employees reporting to work and trucks heading to facilities in the area were at a standstill and backed up onto Alum Creek Drive, but allowed to resume travel again after authorities gave clearance.

No additional information was immediately available. Groveport police are handling the investigation.

SK Food Group facility on Toy Road in Madison Township near Groveport

According to the company's website, SK Food Group provides "handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers, protein snacks" and other food items to other food service brands.

The Dispatch will update this story as additional information becomes available.

