Developing Storms Might Disrupt Your Thanksgiving Travel Plans This Year

Turkey Day travel is expected to be unusually busy this year. More than 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles or more away from home for Thanksgiving, making 2019 the second-busiest travel day since 2000, according to AAA.

But before you hit the road this week, it might be smart to first check the weather forecast. Storms in the Northeast, Central and Western U.S. are expected to bring heavy rain and snow on different days this week.

Here’s what you need to know about the most disruptive storms coming this holiday week.

Northeast United States

Sunday is a challenging day to travel in the Northeast, although the weather is expected to improve during the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The northeast will experience moderate rainfall from the New York City area to the eastern part of Maine into early Monday. Some local areas will experience heavy rain. About 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected.

The northern part of New England, including in the northern part of New Hampshire and Maine, are likely to experience snow. Winter weather advisories are in effect in northern New England until Sunday night.

Are you traveling this Thanksgiving? Tdy: areas heavy snow-Northeast, otherwise, wintry mix - northern states. Mon/Tue: heavy mountain snow - West and Central Rockies/Plains, wintry mix or snow - mountains in Desert SW to Grt Lakes to western interior, and showers in Central U.S. pic.twitter.com/uwFgAq9Nf3 — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 24, 2019

Western and Central United States

A cold front developing in the Western United States is also expected to cause trouble.

The front is expected to move east across the Rockies, bringing snow to parts of Idaho, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming on Monday and then moving east to Nebraska and Kansas on Tuesday.

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather: part II. Wed/Thu: heavy mountain snow and lower elev rains - West U.S., windy w/ snow north and rain east on Wed -East U.S. Fri/Sat: snow, and potential for blowing snow - Upper Midwest/Grt Lakes, rain - S/Cntrl Plains to Northeast U.S. pic.twitter.com/BvvpgcuASE — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 24, 2019

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of Colorado, including the Denver area, and heavy snow is expected from Monday night into Tuesday. A large area across the northern third of the state, including Denver, is expected to get a foot of snow.

“There is a chance that travel could become impossible in the Denver area Tuesday morning, so residents should be prepared for that possibility,” the National Weather Service warns. The weather is expected to improve in that area later on Tuesday.

Heavy snow likely over the northern mountains and northeast Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected north of Interstate 70, where a widespread foot of snow could fall. Still some uncertainty, but considering alternate travel plans is appropriate. #cowx pic.twitter.com/76gaSVJv5W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 24, 2019

A winter storm warning is also in effect in southeast Wyoming from early Monday through through Tuesday. About six to 12 inches of snow are possible, and the wind may reach speeds of 35 miles per hour.

Winter storm watches for snow are also in effect from northwestern Kansas starting Monday night to southwestern Minnesota on early Wednesday.

From Tuesday morning to Sunday morning, mixed precipitation is expected all the way from New Mexico to Michigan.

On Tuesday and Wednesday a large swathe of the central United States – from Louisiana all the way to eastern Michigan – is expected to experience rain.