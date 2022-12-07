The Developing World Is Facing a $2.5 Trillion Debt Shock

Antony Sguazzin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Developing nations may need to find as much as $2.5 trillion over five years to meet external debt-service costs as interest rates rise and poorer countries struggle to refinance borrowings, a Finance for Development Lab model shows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The findings published by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-backed and Paris-based think tank assume interest rates climbing by 400 basis points from levels in 2019 and a 10% decline in currencies against the dollar. It assessed conditions in 113 countries, with China and Russia excluded as well as some nations for which data wasn’t available.

“Current costs of funding make debt service hard to sustain, with an expected peak in 2024-25,” according to the authors of a paper based on the model titled The Coming Debt Crisis. “If such conditions were to hold, a significant liquidity crisis would quickly turn into a widespread solvency crisis.”

Developing nations, with weaker sources of revenue, have borne the brunt of surging interest rates and increased borrowing, a result of shocks including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up world food and energy prices. A greater proportion of poorer-country debt is now owed to commercial lenders, which offer shorter maturities, and capital markets have largely closed to many governments.

Total debt stock for those nations is expected to surge to $4.3 trillion in 2026 from $2.9 trillion last year and $2 trillion in 2016, said Charles Albinet and Martin Kessler, the authors of the paper for the think tank, which was founded earlier this year.

Under the scenario, 35 countries would cross what they said were “debt-service risk thresholds,” compared with 22 currently, and the number in sub-Saharan Africa would jump to 18 from 10.

Lower-middle income, a category that includes nations ranging from Ghana to El Salvador, would see their median debt-service-to-revenue ratio rise to 15% from 10% in 2020, an amount that for some nations would exceed their health and education budgets.

Some may hit so-called debt walls as payments come due. Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, will see an increase in eurobond redemptions to between $9 billion and $10 billion in 2024 and 2025 compared with $2.5 billion in 2019. Latin American nations will need to pay out $17.5 billion in redemptions in 2025, up from $9 billion in 2023.

“If current conditions were to continue, a generalized debt crisis could materialize, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and lower-middle-income countries more broadly,” the authors warned.

Strategies will need to be devised to avoid debt crises, they said.

“For many countries, the real danger comes from increases in debt service. Reducing the cost of debt and resiliency to shocks is therefore essential,” they said. “Some kind of forbearance and rolling over of debt will allow for breathing space during this shock. Developing the ability to reschedule debt payments will be important.”

The amount of help from global official development finance institutions will need to be “scaled up,” they said.

(Updates with detail on think tank in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Seizing the Day for QT Shouldn’t Count on Market Tranquility

    (Bloomberg) -- For European Central Bank officials considering how to wind down €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) in bond holdings, benign financial markets are offering both a blessing and a curse.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scales Back Self-Dr

  • Jiang Zemin: China says goodbye to former leader

    A grand ceremony was held for the former leader in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

  • Peru’s Castillo Dissolves Congress Hours Before Impeachment Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru President Pedro Castillo announced the “temporary” dissolution of congress hours before an impeachment debate, he said in a televised speech Wednesday, greatly escalating a political conflict with the unicameral legislature. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delay

  • Los Angeles Bans Fossil Fuel Extraction Within City Limits

    The Los Angeles City Council opted to end oil and gas drilling within the city’s limits in a historic Friday vote. The decision was unanimous, with 12-0 in favor of a draft ordinance phasing out existing fossil fuel wells and banning new ones. LA will end all of its current oil and gas drilling within the next 20 years, and no new in-city extraction operations will be approved.

  • Disney to launch ad-supported tier on December 8

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal previews Disney's ad tier ahead of its debut.

  • Oil Heads for Fourth Day of Losses on Easing Demand for Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- It doesn’t take much to get oil prices moving lower these days, thanks to shrinking liquidity that’s sapped the life out of the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026China Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyPrices on Wednesday he

  • Microsoft mulls building 'super app' - The Information

    The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Dow down over 400 points in last hour of trade as stocks tumble for second straight day

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Tuesday afternoon, continuing a sharp rout on Wall Street for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off about 430 points, or 1.3%, at 33,516, after touching a session low of 33,418.59, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index was down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2.1% lower. At the session lows, both the S&P 500 and Dow were headed for their worst 2-day decline in about two months, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have grown j

  • 4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much

    We are betting on four top-ranked stocks NEX, WTTR, KOS and WTI to capitalize on elevated oil prices. Apart from being inexpensive, these companies are also recommended by brokers.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Announces New Sanctions After Putin Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union announced a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on access to drones, chemicals and technologies used for military purposes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026China Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Co

  • Idaho college murders - live: Moscow police insist case ‘not cold’ as victim’s family considers legal action

    Follow live updates on the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students

  • SEC’s Gensler: The ‘runway is getting shorter’ for non-compliant crypto firms

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger live from Washington, D.C., to discuss the FTX fallout, crypto regulation, proper fund segregation, classifying customer assets, and the outlook for the crypto space.

  • Bank of Canada increases rates by 50 bps, says hikes may be over

    The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%, the highest level in almost 15 years, and signaled the tightening campaign was near an end. "It was always a coin flip."

  • Dave & Buster's stock slides after mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Dave & Buster's earnings as well as the brand's pivot toward young adults.

  • Bank of England set to raise rates to 3.5% after inflation hits 41-year high

    The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5% or more next week, but policymakers appear increasingly split on how much tightening is needed to tame double-digit inflation as the economy heads into recession. Last month BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said further rate rises were likely to be necessary, though fewer than financial markets had priced in before that meeting, when investors were betting rates would reach 5.25% in mid-2023. However, two policymakers who voted against November's three-quarter-point rise - the BoE's biggest rate hike in over 30 years - have warned that much more tightening would lead to an unnecessarily severe recession.

  • Five Charts Show UK Housing Headed for Biggest Drop Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s housing market is headed for its worst slump since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago after a surge in mortgage interest rates added to the woes of buyers struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut U

  • Vale to Break Out Base Metals Business, Sell Stake in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- After several years of deliberations, iron ore giant Vale SA is finally laying out a path for unlocking value from its nickel and copper business as demand for the so-called battery metals picks up.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026China Eases Cu

  • Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'

    Goldberg and Sunny Hostin discussed her will after The View panel got into a spirited discussion about Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde.

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • Bank of Canada makes big rate hike, hints it may the last one

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to fight inflation that is far above its target. The bank cited still-strong growth and tight labor markets as the reason for the latest increase.