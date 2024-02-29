Development to bring 500 homes to this Burlington County town

BURLINGTON TWP. – A 500-unit multi-family development is in the works here .

The Bromley Boulevard community will span 20 buildings across 40 acres, according to Jefferson Apartment Group, which broke ground on the project.

It will include one, two-and-three bedroom apartments and townhouses.

The development, to include 100 affordable units, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

It is too early for any leasing or wait list information on the Burlington units.

What to expect at Burlington Township development

The complex is expected to include two stand-alone clubhouses with a combined 11,000 square feet, and two courtyards with swimming pools.

Residents also will have the use of pickleball courts, two fire pits, and a putting green, as well as a playground, dog park and walking trails.

One clubhouse will feature a fireplace lounge, a bar, gaming and co-working stations. It also will hold the leasing center.

The other will have a fitness center, a yoga studio, a private fitness area and a wellness lounge.

Some homes will have den or loft options. Interior finishes will include quartz countertops, plank flooring in the kitchen and living areas, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

It will include three four-story elevator buildings, 11 three-story walk-ups with breezeways and six four-story stacked townhome buildings.

The location is within a mile of Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike. It's also close to the former location of Burlington Center Mall and the Towne Crossing shopping center, with access to a movie theater, stores and restaurants.

Burlington Center, built in 1982, closed in 2018 and was demolished in 2021 to make way for three warehouses and a seven-building retail development, The Shops at the Crossings.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers recently opened at the retail site.

Raising Cane's continues to spread in SJ Opening date set for Raising Cane's in Cherry Hill; Marlton location opens

According to its website, Jefferson Apartment Group specializes in residential and mixed-use developments along the East Coast.

The Virginia-based firm also is the developer of Jefferson Mount Laurel.

Celeste E. Whittaker is a news-features reporter for the Courier Post, Daily Journal and Burlington County Times. The South Jersey native started at the CP in 1998 and has covered the Philadelphia 76ers, college and high school sports and has won numerous awards for her work. Reach her at 856.486.2437 or cwhittaker@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: How big will this residential complex be in Burlington Township?