Is development crowding out Quincy's historical landmarks? Adams parks chief says yes

QUINCY − In a growing city with a long history, the old and the new inevitably clash.

That is happening now in the Adams Birthplace Historical District, just to the south of the city's downtown, where a developer has proposed a four-story condominium building directly across from the two 17th-century homes where John Adams and John Quincy Adams, the nation's second and sixth presidents, were born.

Property developer Anton Cela, of Quincy, filed an application with the city's planning board to build the structure at 10 Independence Ave., currently the site of an autobody shop. Preliminary designs show retail space on the first floor, nine condominiums on the upper three floors, and 23 parking spaces, mostly to the rear of the building. The total size of the lot is 10,973 square feet.

The Adams birthplaces on Franklin Street in Quincy.

At a Jan. 18 public hearing before the planning board, Deputy Planning Director Rob Stevens read a letter written by Marianne Peak, superintendent of the Adams National Historical Park, which is part of the National Park Service. Peak outlined a number of concerns, including the neighborhood's decreasingly historical character.

"Most visitors arrive at the birthplaces asking, 'Where is the farm?' when they see how the sites have been encroached upon rather than protected by open space development," Peak wrote.

This "encroachment" has rendered the historical landmarks "invisible," she wrote, and suggested the proposed condominiums could make that worse without careful planning review.

A proposed four-story condo building would replace an autobody shop on Independence Avenue in Quincy next to the Adams birthplaces.

The Adams birthplaces, Quincy 400 and the nation's 250th anniversary

In her letter, Peak noted that 2025 marks the city's quadricentennial. The following year, the country will celebrate its sestercentennial, or 250th, birthday.

Peak wrote that she expects both anniversaries will draw thousands of additional tourists to the city, especially the birthplaces.

"We anticipate an increase in visitor use, educational programs and local community involvement," she wrote.

The letter stated that construction coinciding with the celebrations could diminish accessibility and make traffic less safe for drivers and pedestrians.

A proposed four-story condo building would replace an autobody shop on Independence Avenue in Quincy next to the Adams birthplaces.

A rendering of a four-story condominium building proposed for 10 Independence Ave. in Quincy, across the street from the John Adams and John Quincy Adams birthplaces. An autobody shop currently occupies the site.

John Adams' birthplace at 133 Franklin St. was built in 1681 and bought by Adams' father, Deacon John Adams, in 1720. The future second president was born in the small rural cottage on Oct. 30, 1735.

Next door, 141 Franklin St. was built in 1663 and bought by the elder John Adams in 1744. John Adams inherited it upon his father's death in 1761 and brought his new bride and trusted adviser, Abigail Adams, to the home in 1764. John Quincy Adams, the sixth president, was born there on July 11, 1767.

The John Quincy Adams birthplace was also the birthplace of the Massachusetts Constitution, which John Adams drafted in the home's northeast corner room in 1779. The document is the "world's oldest functioning constitution" and served as a model for the U.S. Constitution, written in 1787, according to a state webpage.

Developer willing to compromise with the National Park Service, to a point

Cela told The Patriot Ledger that he has not yet sat down with Peak to discuss potential accommodations with two of Quincy's most important historical sites, but intends to.

"I want the building to blend in with the surroundings," Cela said. "I know it's a few hundred years later. You can't match everything as is, but as close as we can."

Cela said he will try to eliminate the commercial space on the first floor, which neighbors, including Peak, criticized for the lack of parking to support it. Asked if he would compromise on the height and dimensions, he said, "We're staying with the four stories."

Renderings of a proposed a four-story condominium building at 10 Independence Ave. in Quincy, across the street from the John Adams and John Quincy Adams birthplaces. An autobody shop currently occupies the site.

Zoning relief required for the project to move ahead

The plans would require variances from certain zoning requirements. For residential buildings with nine units, the city requires a minimum lot size of 45,000 square feet, far more than the property's 10,973 square feet.

The lack of any setbacks in the front and sides of the building would violate the 250-foot minimum required under the ordinance, according to the project application.

At the public hearing, neighborhood resident Cynthia Brandi criticized the lack of setbacks and described the proposed building as "looming."

Buildings in the district are limited to three stories, while Cela intends to build four. Ward 2 Councilor Richard Ash, in whose ward the property sits, told The Patriot Ledger that because of the building's height, shade studies may be required to determine whether the building would block the sunlight, leaving the historical sites across the street in shadow.

Another zoning requirement sets a minimum of 1,000 square feet of open space per unit. The submitted plans would include 161 square feet per unit, the application says.

A 'spirited' community meeting and next steps

Ash said that on the night after the public hearing, he hosted a "spirited" community meeting at McKay's restaurant attended by about 100 people. He said neighbors and business owners voiced concerns about a lack of street parking, a problem that has grown worse in recent years as the neighborhood has become more densely populated and developed.

Ash said a zoning board of appeals hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, will be continued, and a second public hearing before the planning board is scheduled for March 20. Ash said he's hopeful the developer will make another proposal with a smaller footprint and more green space.

