Development a hot topic at Naples candidate forum, and keeping height limit

One word seemed to come up more than any other during a forum for mayoral candidates in Naples.

That word? Development.

Three mayoral candidates were up first to answer questions, address concerns and discuss their priorities at the public event, held Thursday night at a packed city hall.

Then the six candidates vying for three seats on council got their turn, sharing their views on myriad issues, including the direction of growth and development – or redevelopment, as much of the city is already built out.

The event, organized by the League of Women Voters of Collier County and the Collier Forum Coalition, was moderated by Wendy Fullerton Powell, executive editor for the Naples Daily News, and John Davis, an assistant news director, and a reporter and Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition host, for WGCU Public Media.

Three candidates for mayor and six city council candidates take part in a forum for their respective elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The Naples Daily News and WGCU Public Media partnered with the League of Women Voters of Collier County and the Collier Forum Coalition for the event.

The forum was more conversational and civil, but wasn't without conflict or disagreement over facts and ideas. There were strict time limits on answering questions from the moderators and the audience during the event, which required overflow seating.

In her opening comments, current Mayor Teresa Heitmann said: "It's most important to me for you to understand what this election is about, and it really is about development."

Despite facing many unexpected challenges, from the pandemic to Hurricane Ian, during her term, the mayor emphasized she's kept her promise to protect the city from "overdevelopment," addressing the biggest concern raised by residents when she ran for office four years ago.

She argued the election is not really about who can best lead the city, as she's demonstrated leadership through adversity, but rather about efforts to allow more development – or redevelopment.

Heitmann accused Gary Price, a former city councilman, and one of her two opponents in the race, of getting 87% of his campaign donations from developers, suggesting they'd have influence over his decisions if he's elected.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann speaks during a candidate forum for the mayoral and city council elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

She said developers are "afraid" of not getting their way under the current administration, and they are going to "fight to take over the city."

"I love this town," she said. "I intend to protect it, and I will fight for you."

Gary Price defends contributions to his campaign

When he got the chance to defend himself, Price said the mayor mischaracterized the financial contributions from his supporters. He pointed out that he's the only mayoral candidate that has raised more than $200,000, and he explained that the money has come from multiple sources, demonstrating the need for a change in leadership.

Offering more detail, Price said that 13% of his contributions have come from developers, 9% from Realtors and 42% from "retired people," adding that anyone could look it up in public records if they wanted.

He said he strongly believes the city needs to go on a different path, with different leadership. He's vociferously criticized the current council for what he sees as an attack on private property rights, through its attempts to adopt more land use restrictions, in the name of protecting the city's small-town charm and vision.

The approval of a new multimillion-dollar heart and stroke center in downtown Naples, he said, has dragged on far too long, and he hopes to see city council approve it next week.

"We have to do better," Price said of the years it has taken to get to this point.

City leadership has to begin at "the top" with council on the dais, not just when it comes to making decisions about big projects, like the NCH hospital expansion, but to creating a better working environment, so the city can attract and retain the best and brightest employees to provide residents with the best services, Price said.

"The culture comes from us, and our culture is broken. And I would like to change that," he said.

He cited the high level of turnover among employees in recent years, especially police officers.

"We must repair our staff and make sure that they are able to carry out the orders and execute the plans that we have for the city," Price said. "Without fixing them, nothing else can happen."

The last two years, he said, annual turnover was at 20%.

Naples Councilman Ted Blankenship, who is also running for mayor, said the city faces a "very real threat of overdevelopment," which is knocking on its door. He criticized Collier County government for allowing so much growth and development in the unincorporated area over the years, especially near the city's borders.

He too raised an issue with the amount of campaign money Price has raised from developers.

"They are obviously taking a risk, or making an investment in their minds, for outsized development in the city, and that really concerns me," Blankenship said.

While he supports NCH's new heart and stroke center, he said it's important for the city not to rush into making such an important decision, and to get it right, so it's something Naples and its residents can be proud of without setting a bad precedent that could attract unwanted development. The project required a work around to the city's height limit of 42 feet, which took time.

All of the candidates agreed the city should stick to its height limit for commercial buildings, considering exceptions only if there's a pressing need.

They also agreed on what many of the city's priorities should be including protecting the environment and improving resiliency and stormwater management. If elected, each one said one of their top objectives would be figuring out next steps for building a long-anticipated coastal stormwater system that has come in way over budget, but is needed to reduce street flooding, water pollution and beach erosion.

In recent years, council has taken other steps to improve water quality, including accelerating lake clean-up, Heitmann pointed out, under her leadership, which is ongoing. The environment, she said, remains one of her top priorities.

Motives of mayoral candidates differ

Heitmann explained she's running again because there's more to do to keep the city moving in the right direction.

In Blankenship's case, he said he wants to make sure the city doesn't go backwards. He sees the need for a renewed focus on infrastructure improvements, including a list of critical water and sewer improvements, with an estimated cost of more than $500 million.

Three candidates for mayor and six city council candidates take part in a forum for their respective elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The Naples Daily News and WGCU Public Media partnered with the League of Women Voters of Collier County and the Collier Forum Coalition for the event.

"We still need to rebuild the pier," from Hurricane Ian, he said. "That hasn't happened yet.'

He and the mayor both took issue with Price's criticisms about the city's culture and working environment, saying it has turned the corner since bringing on a new city manager Jay Boodheshwar, who developed a hiring and retention plan that's showing results. The plan includes higher pay and benefits.

In defense of the current council, Heitmann commented that she and others are proud of the hard-working staff the city has today. She said city employees are eager to work in what she characterized as a "very happy environment."

All of the mayoral candidates expressed the need for the city to have a closer working relationship with the county to address big issues, such as water pollution, traffic congestion and a shortage of affordable housing.

On that front, Blankenship noted that he'd already developed close relationships with the sitting Collier Commission Chairman Chris Hall, who has endorsed him for mayor, and with the Florida Department of Transportation as a councilman, consulting with the agency on local projects.

"People love Naples and they love Collier County," he said. "And they are coming here, and we just have to do a better job of planning for it."

Price said he too is concerned about overdevelopment.

None of the candidates supported an idea to move the city's airport, which is under study.

Candidates for council discuss their priorities, goals

The six candidates running for council had a forum all their own.

Three of those candidates were encouraged to run by Gary Price to "Make Naples Great Again." They are Bill Kramer, a former football coach for Naples High School, Berne Barton, a long-time insurance agent, and Tony Perez-Benitoa, a marital and family law attorney.

Bill Kramer answers a question during a candidate forum for the mayoral and city council elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

In selling himself as the right man for the job, Barton said he'd be good for council because of his business background, and his strong people skills.

"Essentially what I do is mitigate risk, and I solve problems," he said.

His priorities are to address employee attrition and to bring common sense and decorum back to council's decision-making process.

As for Kramer, he said winning a seat on council would be a natural next step for him, in his family's efforts to serve and become part of the fabric of the community since moving to Naples decades ago.

He said his No. 1 concern is health and safety and a major part of that is attracting and retaining the best and brightest first responders, by ensuring that they're paid and trained well.

While he lauded the hiring of a new police chief, he said the police department needs a bigger budget, to hire more officers to protect the city and keep it safe.

Like Barton, Perez-Benitoa said his business skills would be helpful on council, especially his mediator skills, to solve problems.

He said there's a need for a more effective and efficient government, and he thinks he can help with that. He agreed there's not only a need for more police officers, but firefighters, to ensure the safety of residents, and other property owners.

New ideas, more 'independent thinking' offered up

The other three candidates touted their own skills, saying they had new ideas and experience to bring to the table for the betterment of the city.

Garey Cooper, a local Realtor, said he's running because he thinks he can add some independent thinking to the dais that will make a difference in the city and people's lives.

Garey Cooper answers a question during a candidate forum for the mayoral and city council elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

His priorities are to address wastewater and water quality, and the "parking in this town," which goes along with all of the growth and development, he said.

Linda Penniman, a former councilwoman, said her time on council was one of the most rewarding experiences of her life, and she's ready to get back to work for the benefit of the city and residents.

For her, improving resiliency and protecting the environment are top concerns.

"The Ians of this world are not going to go away," she said.

She sees the need to clean up the city's water treatment ponds faster and to more aggressively address saltwater intrusion and sea level rise.

During her time on the council, Penniman was a vocal proponent of affordable housing. She still is, with hopes city-owned property along Solana Road could finally be used to help in some way.

The youngest candidate Nick Del Rosso, who moved to Naples to be closer to his grandmother and works in environmental testing and asset management, emphasized that no one had to encourage or convince him to run, as he saw a need to ensure the city continues to follow its own codes to keep its small-town charm. He pointed to his involvement in co-authoring protective ordinances in the city last year, and his desire to do more in staving off overdevelopment.

He emphasized the city's beautiful, but sensitive environment, once squandered, can't easily be recreated or rebuilt, if at all. He commented that there's a reason the city's residents moved to Naples, and not Miami, or another big city.

As for other priorities, he said, he'd like to see the city cut down on the amount of litigation it's involved in, and to improve its financial and operational management.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't have first-rate everything," he said.

Nicholas Del Rosso speaks during a candidate forum for the mayoral and city council elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

There were no arguments there, among all the candidates for mayor and council.

Election information

The non-partisan election for Naples City Council will be held onMarch 19. All qualified registered voters who reside in the citymay vote.

The deadline for requesting a Vote-by-Mail Ballot is March 7. Visit collierVotes.gov for more information.

Early voting will be held from March 9-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bringidentification.

In person voting will be held at the local precincts on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring identification.

Information about registration, what’s on the ballot, plus informationprovided by the candidates can be viewed here: Vote411.org.

Source: League of Women Voters of Collier County

