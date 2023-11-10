New development proposed for former Galleria site near Wrightsville Beach

After nearly a decade of sitting empty, the vacant lot that was formerly home to the Galleria Shopping Center is seeing signs of potential development.

The city of Wilmington is reviewing the fourth submittal this year for the Haven at Galleria located along Wrightsville Avenue.

What’s happening?

According to city documents, the project, named after the mall that once existed on the site until it was demolished in 2015, was purchased by South Carolina’s Johnson Development Associates Inc., for $30 million last year. Johnson Development also purchased the adjacent Melrose Mobile Home Park.Johnson Development purchased the property from the Charlotte-based State Street Companies last year after State Street had attempted to redevelop the property for many years. State Street’s final plans proposed a five-story building with 5,000 square feet of retail space.The latest submittal proposed by Johnson Development plans for two mixed-use buildings separated by a private road named Galleria Boulevard. One building will be located at 6802 Wrightsville Ave. and the other at 6750 Wrightsville Ave. Both parcels will host a total of 537 units, 6,000 square feet of commercial space and will feature 835 parking spaces.

What’s next?

The first phase of the project is expected to begin around 2025 with the construction of Parcel A, a five-story building with 257 units that will also include a 1,466-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop.Construction on the second building, Parcel B, is expected to begin in 2027. This five-story building is planned to include around 2,500 square feet of commercial space and more multi-family housing units.According to traffic analysis documents, it’s estimated the completed project could generate up to 3,764 trips each day during peak morning and afternoon hours.

Geordy Johnson and Hugh Liles of Johnson Development did not respond to a request for comment.The plan is currently under review by city of Wilmington planners. “Once approved, the project will be released for construction and the applicant can commence vertical construction,” said Lauren Edwards, communications manager for the city.

