New developments, businesses, dining and housing set to open in 2024

ARK Homes For Rent recently announced the launch of leasing at Kaeleigh's Crossing, a community of 79 single-family homes in Southwest Jacksonville.

Jacksonville saw plenty of stores open in 2023, even as some fan favorites shut their doors forever. The promise of new developments and openings heading into 2024 and beyond remains, including prominent ownership changes that are expected to be finalized in the new year, such as Aldi’s purchase of Winn Dixie and the Regency Square Mall’s sale. A few projects stand out above the rest as highly anticipated to reach completion or more visible within the community in general. Here’s what you can expect to open in and around Jacksonville in 2024:

The Block Jax

The "first-of-its-kind, family-oriented venue featuring an outdoor food hall" is planned for the corner of Gate Parkway and Village Crossing Drive, near JTB and Interstate 295. The plan is to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Margaritaville

A new Margaritaville hotel in Beachwalk, a planned community in northern St. Johns County, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024. The hotel will be part of a 47-acre development that includes restaurants, retail and a 348-unit multifamily apartment community.

Health care providers

Florida Eye Specialists and ENT Specialists of North Florida are under construction with plans to open in 2024 at The Fountains at St. Johns. Construction also is underway on Jacksonville University’s location at the development with an anticipated summer 2024 opening for the educational facility for health care sciences programs.

Kaeleigh's Crossing

ARK Homes For Rent this year launched Kaeleigh's Crossing, a community in Southwest Jacksonville which offers 79 homes, ranging from three to four bedrooms. ARK Homes said it anticipates all units will be complete by April.

Development trends Medical providers expanding to keep up with St. Johns County's booming population growth

The secret behind rendering plans What will it actually look like? Why renderings often end up differing from final product

In development news Meet the company behind notable apartment projects in and around downtown Jacksonville

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops plans to open a new retail center at World Commerce Parkway in St. Johns County in 2024. The store will offer its standard equipment and apparel for outdoor activities, including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing and camping and is expected to bring about 115 jobs to the location.

Planet Fitness

A new Planet Fitness location is set to open at the Winn-Dixie-anchored Gateway Town Center on the Northside of Jacksonville in 2024. The opening comes after Burlington and Five Below stores recently opened in the plaza.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Businesses, residences and more set to open in Northeast Florida in 2024