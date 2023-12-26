What developments are coming to Phoenix suburbs in 2024?

The southwest Valley had a big year, seeing everything from new shopping centers to restaurants to warehouses.

And 2024 won't look any different. Goodyear and Buckeye, two of the fastest growing cities in the country, are going full steam ahead when it comes to development. Here are the new developments to look forward to in the new year, from new shopping centers to employment opportunities.

Buckeye to provide new jobs, shopping centers

One of the most anticipated open-air shopping centers will be breaking ground in Verrado next summer and is expected to open in one phase in late 2025.

Vestar is a Phoenix-based developer that has developed shopping centers like Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace. The new Verrado Marketplace will be located north of Interstate 10 and east of Verrado Way.

It will have about 500,000 square feet of retail space, with the majority having already been leased or in talks to be leased. Last month, the first tenants for the shopping center were revealed, with Target, Marshalls and Safeway among those announced so far.

Buckeye will also see a big year for new job opportunities. KORE Power will open its new "KOREPlex" battery manufacturing facility, which will eventually bring about 3,000 jobs to Buckeye. It will be the first lithium-ion battery plant in the country owned by a U.S. company.

The city will simultaneously be moving forward with its plan to revitalize the downtown area, which was recently approved by the City Council. And, with the new KOREPlex facility located only about a mile from downtown near State Route 85 and Baseline Road, residents can expect to see plenty of new options for housing and shopping in the coming years, including several apartment buildings in the downtown area.

KORE Power broke ground in late 2022. The facility is expected to be fully operational in late 2024 or 2025 and will start with about 1,250 employees.

Goodyear to bring new options for housing, shopping

Goodyear, one of the West Valley's fast-growing cities, expects big things in the new year.

The city has been moving forward with its plans to construct a downtown area from scratch called GSQ. The $87.7 million project will be located near the cross streets of McDowell Road and 150th Drive.

It's expected to be a hub for shopping, dining and entertainment in Goodyear, currently spread over about 191 square miles. It will be developed by Phoenix-based commercial real estate company RED Development in partnership with Scottsdale-based Globe Corp., which has already been involved in developing the nearby city hall, library and office space.

More restaurants and entertainment venues are expected to begin opening next year. Locally-owed Bacchus Wine Bar and the Yard Milkshake Bar are expected to open in the summer of next year, while High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill is hoping for a fall opening.

With all the new developments, the city continues prioritizing housing options.

Dominium, a Minnesota-based sometimes-controversial developer, broke ground earlier this year on its new, more affordable apartment complex that will likely open in 2025.

Nearby shopping center Canyon Trails Towne Center is also working on revitalization, with several new stores, such as Five Below, opening earlier this year. A slew of new stores are expected to be in store for next year, as well as new garden-style apartments.

Avondale developing new housing, energy storage facility

Construction on Sierra Estrella Energy Storage began earlier this year and is expected to conclude in summer 2024. According to the project's website, which is being developed by energy storage developer Plus Power, it will hold battery energy capacity that supports the reliability of the electric grid. It will allow the integration of low-cost renewable energy into the electrical system to support the Salt River Project.

With the city working to develop the BLVD and continue growth, it has 23 single-family developments in the works, along with 17 multi-family developments.

