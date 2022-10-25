New developments emerge about a former daycare employee accused of molesting several students

New developments have emerged about a former daycare employee accused of molesting several students, one of those incidents happening at the Chapelle school.

The St. Johns County sheriff’s office says they now have a total of 8 victims in this case.

Last week Action News Jax told you that Anthony Josiah Guadalupe now has 13 additional charges of molestation of a victim under 12 years old.

Action News Jax went to the Chapelle School campus this afternoon to get parents reactions on this case but no one responded.

Jennifer Zimmerman, who is the director of the campus, also had nothing to say when approached with questions.

A representative for Zimmerman was already gone for the day, but Gibson pushed for more answers.

The representative said Gibson would have to come back in the morning when management was present.

Shortly after that, Zimmerman returned to the school with a note saying Action News Jax had to leave the property.

Gibson reached out to Dale Carson, a former police officer and current attorney with decades of law enforcement experience—he says in some cases attorneys ask people involved in lawsuits like this to not speak with anyone.

“Because to do so creates difficulties for both sides. Because you might say something to disable your case or something that might be able to benefit your case,’ says Carson.

Guadalupe is being held without bond in the St. Johns County jail. According to court documents, his next court appearance is November 3rd.

