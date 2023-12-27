Here are developments in Gilbert and Queen Creek to watch in 2024

Towns in the southeast Valley have seen explosive growth over the past decades including Gilbert and Queen Creek.

Gilbert experienced its growth in the 1990s, while Queen Creek is now one of the nation’s fastest-growing towns.

Projects for the two southeast Valley cities include housing, new city facilities and industrial developments.

Here’s a look at what to expect in 2024.

Gilbert

The Ranch

The controversial 331-acre master-planned project called The Ranch got the OK from the Town Council in April and was later sold to developers for $107.5 million dollars.

The project is a joint effort between Indicap, Comena Group and Langley Properties that is poised to bring light industrial, general commercial development and multi-family housing. Construction on 750 multi-family units and 27 acres of general commercial space is slated to start in spring 2024.

The buildout of The Ranch will be one to watch as the developers hone in on its broad plans.

Water Tower Plaza

Construction to update Gilbert’s Water Tower Plaza is set to begin in January. The plaza will be closed to residents during construction.

The plaza is expected to reopen in fall 2024. The added improvements will include a new splash pad, a shaded picnic area and improved event space among other features. The project is expected to cost $7 million and is funded by the town’s general fund.

Queen Creek

LG Energy Solutions

An artist's rendering shows some of the buildings planned at LG Energy Solution's battery manufacturing plant in Queen Creek.

LG Energy Solutions is expected to start construction at its battery factory in 2024. The initial foundation work has begun its first phase.

Production at the factory is expected to start in 2025.

The company will be the town’s largest employer. In 2024, Queen Creek will also ramp up its infrastructure improvements for roads and water lines and sewer pipes to provide utility services for the factory.

New park and aquatic center

A new park and aquatic center for residents is expected to wrap up construction in 2024.

The 86-acre Frontier Family Park, along Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads, will have:

Lighted fields.

Courts for baseball, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and tennis.

A fishing and irrigation supply lake.

A splash pad.

The more than $78 million park is expected to open in June.

Another feature of the park includes the town’s recreation and aquatic center. The facility will have a junior Olympic-size pool, a lazy river, indoor basketball courts, a fitness area with treadmills, weights and exercise studios among other features.

The $68 million center is expected to finish construction in August and open in October.

The two projects are largely funded by the town’s operating budget.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's what to watch for in 2024 in Gilbert and Queen Creek