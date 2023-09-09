New developments in Laundrie-Petito lawsuit
The attorney's for the Laundrie family have sent a settlement offer to the Petito family in a new development in this ongoing case.
The attorney's for the Laundrie family have sent a settlement offer to the Petito family in a new development in this ongoing case.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us exclusively that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Morgan Cadenhead went viral on TikTok for calling the process "miserable." But she's not alone.
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other "That '70s Show" stars wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting two women.
It was previously reported that an AI-generated track featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd would be considered for a Grammy. However, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. is setting the record straight.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
'This is by far the best night moisturizer I've used,' raved one of 6,000+ five-star reviewers.
“Air-drying clothes has to be the best life hack I learned as an adult."
If you're looking for a new Android phone, check out our guide to the best handsets on the market from budget to flagship and everything in between.