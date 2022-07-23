New developments in shooting of man trying to put air in his tires

Brad Coleman was killed at a Quiktrip in Gwinnett County.

Channel Two’s Justin Carter was in court on Friday when Coleman’s accused shooter, David Booker, went before a magistrate judge.

Booker showed little emotion as he sat in court on Friday facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

According to the arrest warrant, Coleman was shot in the head in front of multiple witnesses in the middle of day.

Police said he’s one of three men who on July 10, pulled up next to Coleman at a Quiktrip on Peachtree Parkway and attempted to steal his car.

Coleman fought back and moments later, someone in the group allegedly fired shots and killed Coleman.

“They probably could have asked him for something and he probably would have gave it to them. That’s what they don’t understand,” said Coleman’s cousin, Don Expose.

The Coleman family said the loss is immeasurable. They said Coleman was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School and an incredible father to his young daughter.

“He’s a pillar. The void is going to be very very hard to fill. But I can guarantee you that he’s up there smiling down on us,” Expose said.

The judge assigned Booker a public defender as he awaits a bond hearing in superior court.

His next court date hasn’t been set.

Police are still looking for the two other suspects who are still out there.

