What new developments can Victorville residents expect in 2024?

After a banner year, the city of Victorville has more new developments planned for 2024, including the opening of Sprouts Farmers Market, hotels and a new animal shelter.

After a booming year of new businesses, and capital and road improvements, the city of Victorville has more projects in store for 2024.

Under the category of upcoming new business and economic development, Victorville city leaders said they’ll soon add the High Desert’s first Sprouts Farmers Market.

Best known for offering fresh produce, meats and organic food, the new Sprouts will occupy the 18,600-square-foot building that formerly housed Toys “R” Us on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

“The first Sprouts in the Victor Valley and broader High Desert Region will open in Victorville in Spring 2024,” city spokeswoman Sue Jones told the Daily Press.

Just before Christmas, the Daily Press took a limited tour of the new Sprouts Farmers Markets No. 469, located in a retail center, anchored by stores such as 99 Cents Only Get Air and Hobby Lobby.

Inside the store, the distinctive Sprouts logo was seen posted over the organic produce section. Also, many of the registers and shelves were also being situated.

The Sprouts grocery chain boasts that it “appeals to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices.”

Stores offer The Butcher Shop and Fish Market and the fresh Market Corner Deli where entrees and sides are prepared

Sprouts also sells a variety of vitamins, supplements, bulk foods, dairy and bakery items. They also offer gluten-free options.

Amargosa Crossroads

Construction of the Amargosa Crossroads Retail Shopping Center is planned for the northwest corner of Amargosa Road and Hook Boulevard.

Located on nearly 5 acres, the center will feature a Chase Bank, a drive-thru restaurant, a car wash and approximately 20,000 square feet of new retail space. Other tenants will be determined.

The proposal for the center was approved by the Planning Commission in Sept. 2023.

Wyndham Garden Hotel

A new four-story, 98-room Wyndham Garden Hotel will be constructed on Amargosa Road near Desert Escape near Restaurant Row.

The Wyndham will occupy the last available undeveloped pad in the southern portion of the Dunia Plaza Shopping Center.

At least half the hotel rooms will contain a kitchenette. The hotel will also include conference facilities, a gym, an exterior pool, a spa, and an outdoor patio area.

The hotel will encompass 58,500 square feet of floor area. This development was approved by the Victorville Planning Commission in March 2023.

Residence Inn Marriott Hotel

A 152-room Residence Inn Marriott Hotel is planned at the northwest corner of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road, north of the existing Warehouse Shoe Store.

The project is expected to be presented to the Planning Commission for consideration sometime in 2024.

Desert Star Wholesale

The Victorville Planning Commission has granted approval to Steeno Design Studio, Inc. for the construction of a new wholesale facility at the corner of Park Avenue and Dos Palmas Road east of Amargosa Road.

The approximately 26,850-square-foot facility will be occupied by Desert Star Wholesale, a company that has operated at 15419 Tamarack Drive since 2012.

Desert Star’s new site, on nearly 2 acres, is located adjacent to its existing property.

Desert Star carries quality, brand-name merchandise at substantially lower prices that are typically found at conventional wholesale or retail sources. They sell groceries, drinks, and general merchandise for those who carry a business license, the company said.

The Victorville City Council is working toward relocating the city-owned library near downtown to a city-owned building located at the Green Tree Golf Course. Construction improvements for the building will begin in 2024. The design is complete, and the construction project has gone to bid, city officials said.

New library

Construction improvements for a building that will house the new Green Tree Library will begin in 2024. The design is complete, and the construction project has gone to bid, city officials said.

The new library will be located in the former clubhouse of the Green Tree Golf Course located on Green Tree Boulevard.

Repurposing the existing clubhouse offers the city an affordable way to modernize and expand the library as outlined in the city’s Library Master Plan.

Up to 5,000 feet of increased space will be added. The new library is supported in whole or in part by funding provided by the state of California.

Victorville took over the operation of the Circle Drive-based library from San Bernardino County in 2006, and the idea of a new facility has been proposed several times in recent years.

The existing library was built in 1971.

New animal shelter

Victorville leaders recently agreed with the Victor Valley Union High School District to lease the former Goodwill High School building for a permanent animal shelter.

Improvements on the building have begun, and the city hopes to begin using the new City of Victorville Animal Shelter by fall 2024.

In April, the city received a 30-day notice that its long-time shelter operator would not continue its sheltering services.

The city immediately established a temporary shelter. Since then, its Animal Care and Control Division has found more than 250 homes for pets through adoption or rescues and the facility has hosted 39 adoption events.

Artist rendering of the Victorville Sheriff's Station. City leaders and sheriff’s officials are looking forward to the design phase of the new station to be built directly across from City Hall on Civic Drive or another location.

New police station

City leaders and Victorville Sheriff’s officials are looking forward to the design phase of a new police station to be built directly across from City Hall on Civic Drive or another location.

City council, planning Commission and staff are researching options for the location of the new station.

Using Measure P revenue, the city made the most significant increase to its police force in the past 20 years, adding 11 personnel.

However, space at the current police station on Amargosa Road is limiting future expansion and a larger facility is needed, city officials said.

Avid and Fairfield by Marriott hotels

The city will also see the opening of two four-story hotels, an Avid Hotel located at 14824 Bear Valley Road and Fairfield by Marriott on the corner of Cottonwood Avenue and Monarch Boulevard.

Road improvements

City leaders also have several road improvement projects scheduled for the new year, including the reconstruction of a two-mile stretch of Bear Valley Road from Amethyst Road to Highway 395. That project is expected to begin in spring.

The addition of a dedicated right turn pocket for westbound traffic at Bear Valley and Monte Vista roads will also be added. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The city is working with a contractor to complete the extension of Third Avenue to Bear Valley Road. This will include the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection. The improvements are expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Seventh Street

The city will also complete the construction of new traffic signals at:

Village Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane. Expected to be operational in January.

Mojave Drive and Condor Road. Expected to be completed in the fall.

Village Drive and Puesta Del Sol. To be completed in the fall.

The city will also update five traffic signals and make ADA improvements at five intersections on Seventh Street between B Street and Lorene Drive.

The traffic signals will be modified to include cameras that will be able to detect bicycles in addition to automobiles.

Updated pedestrian signal heads will be added at the crosswalks to improve visibility.

Pedestrian push buttons will be relocated to landings on independent poles for easier access by individuals in wheelchairs, and the pushbuttons will be upgraded to include the option for voice commands.

Curb ramps will be replaced with landings that include warning systems to aid individuals in wheelchairs and the visually impaired. The new traffic signals and ADA improvements will be completed in the fall.

