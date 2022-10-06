Devereux school employees charged after student's death in pedestrian crash

Two employees of the Devereux New York school in Red Hook are accused of submitting records stating a 14-year-old student in their care was in good health roughly 40 minutes after his death in a pedestrian car crash.

That's according to state police, which also said Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health reported the victim, who was identified as Romelo Cruze, missing while police was investigating his death.

Police announced two employees were charged Tuesday in the incident, in which Cruze was fatally struck while walking on Route 9 in Clermont, Columbia County, at approximately 4:50 a.m. Sept. 23.

Pedestrian killed: Teen from special needs school in Red Hook dies in crash

Hotel shooting: Where accused killer of Marist parent was before crash

President coming: Biden to visit IBM in Poughkeepsie on Thursday

Police said Churchil Orodi, 39, and Beryl Orech, 36, both of Poughkeepsie, who were responsible for Cruze, provided business records and written statements to investigators claiming Cruze was in good condition at their facility at 5:30 a.m.

However, police said, the crash happened 40 minutes earlier and almost 4.5 miles north of the facility. Police have not said how Cruze came to be walking on the road.

Orodi and Orech, 36 were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, and making a punishable false written statement, a misdemeanor. They were issued tickets to appear in Town of Red Hook Court on Oct. 26.

When contacted Wednesday a Devereux employee said there was no one immediately available to comment.

Devereux is a residential and day school for children and adolescents with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences. According to its website, its residential program serves nearly 100 kids ages 5 to 21 from across New York.

The Justice Center for People with Special Needs, a state agency that works to protect individuals with special needs, has said it is investigating the incident along with state police.

Story continues

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to call 845-677-7300 and refer to case No. 11062503.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Poughkeepsie Journal, Times Herald-Record, and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@gannett.com or on Twitter: @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Devereux School New York employees charged in student's death